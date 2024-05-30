MCS Gala Weekend celebrates summer

By Reader Staff

The Music Conservatory of Sandpoint will host a series of concerts Friday, May 31-Sunday, June 2, with multi-instrumental performances from students and faculty alike.

What began in 2022 as a celebration of the grand reopening of the Little Carnegie Theater has blossomed into an annual tradition that highlights the skills students have spent all year developing, and the instructors who mentor them.

The Gala Weekend begins with a free Friday performance by the student Rock Ensemble from 6-7 p.m., with the Junior Rock Ensemble as the opening act. Students will perform hits by rock legends such as Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin and Elton John.

Saturday from 7-9 p.m., MCS’s top students will take the stage, with singers, flutists, pianists and violinists performing a variety of classical and contemporary songs.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students either online at sandpointconservatory.org or at the door (110 Main St., in downtown Sandpoint).

Finally, the popular Summer Serenade fundraiser rounds out the weekend on June 2, giving audiences a glimpse of the MCS faculty’s skills. Instructors will perform a selection from Ludwig van Beethoven, Cyril Scott, Ernest Chausson and many more composers, filling the evening with timeless music.

Treat yourself to expertly executed classical music and enjoy an evening enthralled by the whirlwind of sound. Tickets to the Summer Serenade are $25 for adults and $10 for youth at sandpointconservatory.org.