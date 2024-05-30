MCS Gala Weekend celebrates summer

By Reader Staff
The Music Conservatory of Sandpoint will host a series of concerts Friday, May 31-Sunday, June 2, with multi-instrumental performances from students and faculty alike.
What began in 2022 as a celebration of the grand reopening of the Little Carnegie Theater has blossomed into an annual tradition that highlights the skills students have spent all year developing, and the instructors who mentor them.
The Gala Weekend begins with a free Friday performance by the student Rock Ensemble from 6-7 p.m., with the Junior Rock Ensemble as the opening act. Students will perform hits by rock legends such as Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin and Elton John.
Saturday from 7-9 p.m., MCS’s top students will take the stage, with singers, flutists, pianists and violinists performing a variety of classical and contemporary songs.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students either online at sandpointconservatory.org or at the door (110 Main St., in downtown Sandpoint).
Finally, the popular Summer Serenade fundraiser rounds out the weekend on June 2, giving audiences a glimpse of the MCS faculty’s skills. Instructors will perform a selection from Ludwig van Beethoven, Cyril Scott, Ernest Chausson and many more composers, filling the evening with timeless music.
Treat yourself to expertly executed classical music and enjoy an evening enthralled by the whirlwind of sound. Tickets to the Summer Serenade are $25 for adults and $10 for youth at sandpointconservatory.org.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal