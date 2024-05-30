FSPW launches summer hike season

By Reader Staff

The Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness are kicking off their series of summer hikes with a forest ecology-themed trek Monday, June 1 on the Pillick Ridge Trail.

Led by Kootenai National Forest Cabinet Ranger District Silviculture Forester Jon Colby, the hike offers an opportunity to delve into the diverse ecosystems of local forests. The event is free and open to anyone curious to learn more about trees who wants to spend a day in the forest.

Other hikes offer the opportunity to learn about archaeology, forest fires, birds and hiking with kids. Volunteer hike leaders, Megan Leach and Juli Thurston will be leading a hike about foraging for edible food in July.

“I spend my free time getting kids and adults outside because I personally have benefitted so much from our local wild lands,” stated Juli Thurston, volunteer hike leader. “I want to make sure everyone else in our community can experience that same joy, peace and exhilaration the Scotchmans offer.”

The free summer hikes are guided and tailored for both beginners and experienced hikers.

“Every hike is a chance to connect with neighbors and connect with our wild backyard,” stated FSPW Outreach Coordinator Brooke Bolin. “We offer a variety of unique experiences outdoors so that we can provide an adventure for anyone and everyone in our community.”

To view the full summer hiking schedule and sign up to join the Friends, visit: scotchmanpeaks.org/hikes-events-schedule.