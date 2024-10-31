Reminder: Election Day is Nov. 5

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

With Election Day just around the corner, here are some quick details for voters to remember:

• Polling places are in the same location as they were for the primary election. They’ll be be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5. For voters unsure of where to vote, visit voteidaho.gov to find your polling place and also to see a sample ballot.

• For those who haven’t yet registered to vote, it’s not too late — voters may still register at the ballot box on Election Day. Make sure you bring a government-issued photo ID and proof of residence (a utility bill, mortgage statement, lease agreement or credit card statement).

• The deadline to request an absentee ballot has already passed, and early voting will conclude at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. To sign up for early voting for future elections, visit voteidaho.gov or contact the Bonner County Elections office at 208-255-3631.

• Always bring your valid government-issued photo ID to the ballot box.

• Voting locations are neutral, non-partisan spaces. Do not wear or bring anything to vote that promotes a candidate, issue or party on the ballot. You may be asked to remove the item before voting. Please comply with poll workers’ requests.