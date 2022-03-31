LPOSD selects Dr. Becky Meyer as new superintendent

By Reader Staff

After a months-long search and more than a week of interviews, Lake Pend Oreille School District trustees announced March 24 their selection of Dr. Becky Meyer to serve as the next superintendent.

According to the district, trustees selected Meyer in a unanimous vote, and she will begin her duties effective July 1, following the retirement of current Superintendent Tom Albertson.

“Thank you to all who participated in this process and we are eager to welcome Dr. Meyer,” district officials stated in their announcement.

Meyer’s welcome will be more of a “welcome home,” as she served LPOSD beginning in 1994 as K-12 counselor for the district, in which role she continued until 2001 before transitioning to the position of assistant principal at Lake Pend Oreille High School.

In 2002 she became LPOHS principal, then moved to Sandpoint High School, where she served as principal until 2014.

Meyer was assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for LPOSD from 2014 to 2016, and is returning to Sandpoint after working as superintendent of the Lakeland Joint School District, which has a population of 4,200 students.

Meyer earned her Ph.D. in education from the University of Idaho and superintendent endorsement from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho. She has previously served on the Professional Standards Commission for the Idaho State Department of Education, as well as the LPOSD Guiding Coalition and the State Educator Evaluation Task Force.

For more information on the district, as well as the superintendent search and board of trustees, visit lposd.org.