Local graduation ceremonies set

By Reader Staff

Aside from the traditional resilience and dedication it takes to earn a high school diploma, the students of the graduating class of 2021 have had to navigate a particularly tumultuous final two years of school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members are invited to celebrate these grads at upcoming ceremonies throughout the county in coming weeks.

Clark Fork Jr./Sr. High School

Wednesday, June 9 @ 7 p.m.

The 2021 class of Wampus Cats will celebrate graduation at the Clark Fork High School football field. Families of graduates will receive priority seating on the football field with ample seating for everyone else throughout the rest of the football field and overflow onto the golf course, if needed. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Lake Pend Oreille Alternative High School

Thursday, June 10 @ 6 p.m.

Lake Pend Oreille High School will host its annual celebration of graduating students in the auditorium of the Sandpoint Events Center (102 S. Euclid Ave.) This will be an open event. Masks are not required, but encouraged. Organizers will provide masks for those who request them. Hand sanitation stations will also be available. For those who are unable to attend or uncomfortable attending in person, the school will be live-streaming through its Facebook page: facebook.com/lakependalt.

Priest River Lamanna High School

Saturday, June 12 @ 10 a.m.

PRLHS graduates will receive their diplomas in traditional fashion in the high school gymnasium.

Sandpoint High School

Friday, June 11 @ 6:30 p.m.

SHS graduation will take place at War Memorial Field, with doors opening for general admission at 5:30 p.m. No prior reserved or saved seating (except by SHS officials) is allowed. Organizers want to remind attendees that Memorial Field is owned by the city of Sandpoint, and items such as food and drink (other than water) are not allowed on the turf, along with fireworks, confetti, balloons or other items that would be difficult to clean up. Drones are also not allowed, as per city rules. SHS and the Lake Pend Oreille School District prohibit smoking, vaping, drugs, alcohol and weapons from the event.

Parking is limited, and organizers ask that graduation guests respect nearby private residences when considering where to park. The school district also requests that people adhere to social distancing guidelines to the best of their ability.