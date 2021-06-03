Local graduation ceremonies set

· June 3, 2021

By Reader Staff

Aside from the traditional resilience and dedication it takes to earn a high school diploma, the students of the graduating class of 2021 have had to navigate a particularly tumultuous final two years of school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members are invited to celebrate these grads at upcoming ceremonies throughout the county in coming weeks.

Clark Fork Jr./Sr. High School

Wednesday, June 9 @ 7 p.m.

The 2021 class of Wampus Cats will celebrate graduation at the Clark Fork High School football field. Families of graduates will receive priority seating on the football field with ample seating for everyone else throughout the rest of the football field and overflow onto the golf course, if needed. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Lake Pend Oreille Alternative High School

Thursday, June 10 @ 6 p.m.

Lake Pend Oreille High School will host its annual celebration of graduating students in the auditorium of the Sandpoint Events Center (102 S. Euclid Ave.) This will be an open event. Masks are not required, but encouraged. Organizers will provide masks for those who request them. Hand sanitation stations will also be available. For those who are unable to attend or uncomfortable attending in person, the school will be live-streaming through its Facebook page: facebook.com/lakependalt.

Priest River Lamanna High School

Saturday, June 12 @ 10 a.m.

PRLHS graduates will receive their diplomas in traditional fashion in the high school gymnasium.

Sandpoint High School

Friday, June 11 @ 6:30 p.m.

SHS graduation will take place at War Memorial Field, with doors opening for general admission at 5:30 p.m. No prior reserved or saved seating (except by SHS officials) is allowed. Organizers want to remind attendees that Memorial Field is owned by the city of Sandpoint, and items such as food and drink (other than water) are not allowed on the turf, along with fireworks, confetti, balloons or other items that would be difficult to clean up. Drones are also not allowed, as per city rules. SHS and the Lake Pend Oreille School District prohibit smoking, vaping, drugs, alcohol and weapons from the event. 

Parking is limited, and organizers ask that graduation guests respect nearby private residences when considering where to park. The school district also requests that people adhere to social distancing guidelines to the best of their ability.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print


READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: API access disrupted. Go to the App Dashboard and complete Data Use Checkup.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 200
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

A wild time is in store when the Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness host a Summer Kick-Off Party this weekend at Utara – and the community is invited to check it all out. See all the haps going on: Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Sandpoint Idaho coronavirus community response
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal