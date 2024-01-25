Brian Domke launches campaign for Dist. 1 county commissioner

By Reader Staff

The May 2024 GOP primary has gained another candidate, with Brian Domke announcing he’ll run for the District 1 Bonner County commissioner seat currently held by Steve Bradshaw — who has yet to announce whether he’ll seek another term — and setting up a primary challenge to Republican Brian Riley, who made his own Dist. 1 BOCC bid known in late-November.

According to his announcement, sent to local media, “Domke has been observing and participating in the Board of County Commissioners business meetings throughout the past year,” and is “concerned with the lack of humility and respect shown between members of the board and the community.”

“This dysfunction is preventing the county from fulfilling its duties in an effective and efficient manner,” his campaign stated, referring to the pattern of fractiousness that has characterized BOCC meetings since current members Bradshaw, Luke Omodt and Asia Williams took office in January 2023.

“Domke believes the citizens of Bonner County have the right and responsibility to demand the individuals elected to the office of Bonner County Commissioner conduct the business of our local government with truth, accountability and transparency,” the campaign stated.

According to the campaign website, Domke spent his early life in central New York, later moving to Bonner County with his family in 2014, where he worked as an engineering manager with Kodiak Aircraft Company. A landscape architect by trade, Domke’s campaign touted his 25 years in the construction and design sector, having “overseen the planning, design and construction of over $1 billion in public works projects, including single projects of over $100 million.”

Locally, he has volunteered as chair of the Priest River/Oldtown Sub Area Planning Committee and served on the Bonner County Natural Resource Committee, Priest Lake Search and Rescue, and the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Search and Rescue, as well as 4H leader, and assisted Love INC of Bonner County to provide firewood for those in need.

“[I]t was an honor to serve our community in each of these volunteer roles, and now I am ready to serve our community in an even more important role as one of our county commissioners,” he stated in the announcement.

Domke’s campaign describes him as “a conservative Christian Republican,” and stated that he will focus on goals under three categories: “Listen and Serve,” “Protect Our County” and “Build Trust.”

Under those categories, the campaign identified “acting as a true public servant, promoting public input and reducing special meetings,” as well as “planning and zoning reform and the defense of medical freedom,” respectively. On the topic of “medical freedom,” Domke’s website states, “It’s vital that we enact ordinances to protect the inalienable God given rights of our county’s citizens from any attempt to force or coerce the use of medical devices, treatments or testing. Brian has previously accepted the personal risk of standing for medical freedom and he will continue to defend the rights of the people.”

He also pledged to “Build Trust between county government and the community through enhancing fiscal responsibility and removing barriers between county offices and departments.”

Other watchwords in his campaign announcement included vows to “promote truth, accountability and transparency within our local government.”

Get more info at domke4bonnercounty.com or the Facebook page “Brian Domke for Bonner County Commissioner District 1.”