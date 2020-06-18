Library reopens with limited hours, services

· June 18, 2020

By Reader Staff

The East Bonner County Library District’s Sandpoint and Clark Fork locations are now open to the public with limited hours of operation. As of June 15, following the opening of Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds reopening plan, both branch libraries are now welcoming patrons into their buildings. 

The Sandpoint branch is open Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m. reserved for senior citizens and vulnerable patrons, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for the general public; Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Clark Fork Library is open Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. -6 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Materials may be returned on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at both branches, allowing materials to be quarantined before processing and recirculating them to other patrons. 

Both branches are fully staffed on Tuesdays and Thursdays for taking phone calls, emails, and fulfilling curbside materials pick-up and computer reservations. 

Appointments for curbside pick-up remain available Monday through Saturday. To schedule an appointment online, go to holds.youcanbook.me or call 208-263-6930.  

The Bookmobile is now operating on a regular weekly schedule that is posted at ebonnerlibrary.org and available from a handout at the Sandpoint Library.  

“Our goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy, gradually resuming services with caution,” said Library Director Ann Nichols.  

Patrons older than 2 years of age are required to wear face coverings upon entering, maintain six feet of distance from others and use sanitizer prior to computer use. Patrons are asked to bring their own face covering, but if you do not have one, the library will provide one. As an alternative, patrons are encouraged to take advantage of the contactless curbside pick-up service. Some services, such as the use of meeting rooms, Teen Lounge, VR Room and public events are currently suspended.  

For the full scope of services and hours of operation, visit the “Updates” feature on the East Bonner County Library website, ebonnerlibrary.org, or call the information desk at 208-263-6930, extension 1209.

