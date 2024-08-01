Legislative update: In praise of local health care providers

· July 31, 2024

By Rep. Mark Sauter, R-Dover
Reader Contributor

I hope your summer is going well. The lake is up and warm, the skies are mostly clear, we have had a little rain and the temperatures have cooled (at least for a couple of days). The Festival has started its second weekend program. Life is good in North Idaho if summer is your season. 

I’ve been a water skier for more than 50 years. It’s one of the reasons I moved here in 2012. Despite the exposure to injuries that come with skiing, I’ve had a mostly injury free experience. That all changed in late June. I fell on my first ski ride of the season and seriously injured my leg.

Rep. Mark Sauter. File photo.

If you are aware of how fortunate we are to live in a small town with such “big-league” care available, you can move on to another Reader article now. This article is my way of noting how important our health care system is and how thankful I am to those who provide the services. I’m grateful for the care I’ve received since my injury and believe our medical community deserves such recognition. 

The treatment process started immediately after I climbed back into the boat. I had no control of my leg and couldn’t stand on it. I reached for my cell phone and texted my primary care physician with my preliminary observations. Within a couple minutes, she called me. She also contacted one of our local orthopedic surgeons. She advised I didn’t need to go to the emergency room; instead, the surgeon would see me when I arrived at his office. 

As a retired paramedic, I was thankful I wouldn’t be unnecessarily taking up bed space in the ER.

After arriving at the surgeon’s office, I was evaluated immediately and a treatment plan was developed. I was scheduled for surgery at 6:30 the next morning at Bonner General Hospital. The doctor and his staff were all positive, professional and encouraging.

The next morning, I arrived at the hospital and was met by friendly staff and prepped for my surgery. Coincidentally, my anesthesiologist was a water skier, too. The nurses were knowledgeable and efficient. Before I knew it, I was in post-op awakening to other friendly and professional staff. My ski partner picked me up for the ride home.

In fewer than 24 hours, I had seriously injured my leg, been evaluated, had function-restoring surgery performed, been assigned to a highly rated physical therapy practice and started my recovery — all of this done in Sandpoint by many I would call neighbors and friends. 

I think most of our medical community members are here by choice. Some have grown up here (my doctor, for example) and returned after finishing their education and training. Many more have found reasons to move here and be a part of this place. 

The draw of the outdoor activities here brings in (and keeps) many. Sometimes it’s accompanying a loved one who is returning home. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting we are very fortunate to benefit from the attractiveness of our area and the dedicated professional services provided by our medical community. 

To date my recovery has gone well. I don’t think it’s just good fortune. Every time I get a chance, I thank those who are helping me heal. It may take me a year before I ski again, but we have the resources here to give me the best chance to make that hope a reality. 

I am well aware of shortfalls we have in other areas of our health care system. Our women’s health care needs improvement. I am committed to advocating for the changes necessary to improve our women’s health care choices and treatments. 

I am currently working on a draft bill to address many of the problems and hoping I can carry the bill after getting the votes to go back to represent our community in Boise for the 2025 legislative session. 

Questions or comments? Let me know at [email protected], or talk to me when you see me around town or at the fair this summer.

Meanwhile, enjoy the next couple months of our coveted North Idaho summer!

Rep. Mark Sauter is a Republican legislator representing District 1A. He serves on the Agricultural Affairs; Education; and Judiciary, Rules and Administration committees.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Week two of the Festival at Sandpoint, the Rodeo, an Opera, the Long Bridge Swim ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal