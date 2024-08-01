Legislative update: In praise of local health care providers

By Rep. Mark Sauter, R-Dover

Reader Contributor

I hope your summer is going well. The lake is up and warm, the skies are mostly clear, we have had a little rain and the temperatures have cooled (at least for a couple of days). The Festival has started its second weekend program. Life is good in North Idaho if summer is your season.

I’ve been a water skier for more than 50 years. It’s one of the reasons I moved here in 2012. Despite the exposure to injuries that come with skiing, I’ve had a mostly injury free experience. That all changed in late June. I fell on my first ski ride of the season and seriously injured my leg.

If you are aware of how fortunate we are to live in a small town with such “big-league” care available, you can move on to another Reader article now. This article is my way of noting how important our health care system is and how thankful I am to those who provide the services. I’m grateful for the care I’ve received since my injury and believe our medical community deserves such recognition.

The treatment process started immediately after I climbed back into the boat. I had no control of my leg and couldn’t stand on it. I reached for my cell phone and texted my primary care physician with my preliminary observations. Within a couple minutes, she called me. She also contacted one of our local orthopedic surgeons. She advised I didn’t need to go to the emergency room; instead, the surgeon would see me when I arrived at his office.

As a retired paramedic, I was thankful I wouldn’t be unnecessarily taking up bed space in the ER.

After arriving at the surgeon’s office, I was evaluated immediately and a treatment plan was developed. I was scheduled for surgery at 6:30 the next morning at Bonner General Hospital. The doctor and his staff were all positive, professional and encouraging.

The next morning, I arrived at the hospital and was met by friendly staff and prepped for my surgery. Coincidentally, my anesthesiologist was a water skier, too. The nurses were knowledgeable and efficient. Before I knew it, I was in post-op awakening to other friendly and professional staff. My ski partner picked me up for the ride home.

In fewer than 24 hours, I had seriously injured my leg, been evaluated, had function-restoring surgery performed, been assigned to a highly rated physical therapy practice and started my recovery — all of this done in Sandpoint by many I would call neighbors and friends.

I think most of our medical community members are here by choice. Some have grown up here (my doctor, for example) and returned after finishing their education and training. Many more have found reasons to move here and be a part of this place.

The draw of the outdoor activities here brings in (and keeps) many. Sometimes it’s accompanying a loved one who is returning home. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting we are very fortunate to benefit from the attractiveness of our area and the dedicated professional services provided by our medical community.

To date my recovery has gone well. I don’t think it’s just good fortune. Every time I get a chance, I thank those who are helping me heal. It may take me a year before I ski again, but we have the resources here to give me the best chance to make that hope a reality.

I am well aware of shortfalls we have in other areas of our health care system. Our women’s health care needs improvement. I am committed to advocating for the changes necessary to improve our women’s health care choices and treatments.

I am currently working on a draft bill to address many of the problems and hoping I can carry the bill after getting the votes to go back to represent our community in Boise for the 2025 legislative session.

Questions or comments? Let me know at [email protected], or talk to me when you see me around town or at the fair this summer.

Meanwhile, enjoy the next couple months of our coveted North Idaho summer!

Rep. Mark Sauter is a Republican legislator representing District 1A. He serves on the Agricultural Affairs; Education; and Judiciary, Rules and Administration committees.