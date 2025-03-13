Legislative update: Concerns about process at the Capitol

By Rep. Mark Sauter, R-Sandpoint

Reader Contributor

Greetings. The Legislature is in its 10th week. Nearly 400 House bills and 170 Senate bills have been introduced. Approximately 70 resolutions and memorials have been written, as well. We know there will likely be another 50-75 appropriation bills coming. Obviously, the Legislature has some votes ahead. These days both bodies are meeting twice a day to work on the backlog of bills.

Adding to the bill totals is a concern for the process. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee has not been running smoothly this session. Despite JFAC’s storied history of respected decisions, there have also been disagreements over how budget bills get through the committee and how the basic budget issues — like agreement on a forecasted state revenue amount for 2026 — get approved. These issues and others have hamstrung the process. Some bills are being pulled into JFAC for decisions on policy. I’m not aware of this occurring before. All these factors have slowed the volume of appropriations bills typically seen every day.

Equally concerning is a new trend for the Legislature — that being the effort to bring more and more decisions and policy into statute (with direct oversight by the Legislature) versus “rule” (promulgation by committee, with staff, local subject matter experts and public input).

Why is this important? Idaho has a part-time Legislature. When more day-to-day operational policy is in statute, it requires more time from the Legislature: more days in the Capitol, more Capitol expenses, and more meddling by legislators who have more business setting budgets and policy versus operational decisions.

Our Constitution directs the Legislature to develop and set a balanced budget for the state and to develop policy when necessary. I’m concerned with the meddling that’s occurring in state departments, local government and even in homeowners association policy.

An example of this is a bill introduced in the House Education Committee. The bill author wants high school graduation requirements moved into statute. This effort stems from legislators being unhappy with the Idaho Department of Education rule recommendation to remove a communications class from graduation requirements. Additionally, a few legislators wanted a different western civilization curriculum in the graduation requirements.

Rather than meet with the department and have their voices heard — and potentially exercising the will of the Legislature to vote down the recommendation — the bill writers chose to hijack the process and take over full control.

During the House Education Committee hearing, I couldn’t help but remember that what’s been said about the Legislature getting involved in doctor’s office decisions can now be said about classrooms.

We expect our government officials to make good decisions and operate their departments and bureaus wisely. I believe we should listen to them and then verify their performance. Supporting their efforts and/or stepping in with direction when necessary. That’s how leadership and management principles should work.

I don’t see a need for being full-time. I don’t believe our residents want more government. I think they want efficiency and effectiveness from limited government, reasonable taxes and the freedom to make their own choices.

Dist. 1 lawmakers will host three town hall meetings Saturday, March 15. We will be in Bonners Ferry at the visitors center at 9:30 a.m., in Sandpoint at the VFW at noon and at the Priest River City Hall at 2:30 p.m. The meetings have so far been mostly question-and-answer sessions with the legislators each offering a brief update of what’s been going on from their own experiences.

Comments or questions? Please let me know at [email protected] or at 208-332-1035.

Rep. Mark Sauter is a second-term Republican legislator representing District 1A. He serves on the Agricultural Affairs; Education; and Resources and Conservation committees.