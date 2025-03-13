Legislative update: Concerns about process at the Capitol

· March 12, 2025

By Rep. Mark Sauter, R-Sandpoint
Reader Contributor

Greetings. The Legislature is in its 10th week. Nearly 400 House bills and 170 Senate bills have been introduced. Approximately 70 resolutions and memorials have been written, as well. We know there will likely be another 50-75 appropriation bills coming. Obviously, the Legislature has some votes ahead. These days both bodies are meeting twice a day to work on the backlog of bills. 

Adding to the bill totals is a concern for the process. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee has not been running smoothly this session. Despite JFAC’s storied history of respected decisions, there have also been disagreements over how budget bills get through the committee and how the basic budget issues — like agreement on a forecasted state revenue amount for 2026 — get approved. These issues and others have hamstrung the process. Some bills are being pulled into JFAC for decisions on policy. I’m not aware of this occurring before. All these factors have slowed the volume of appropriations bills typically seen every day. 

Rep. Mark Sauter. File photo

Equally concerning is a new trend for the Legislature — that being the effort to bring more and more decisions and policy into statute (with direct oversight by the Legislature) versus “rule” (promulgation by committee, with staff, local subject matter experts and public input). 

Why is this important? Idaho has a part-time Legislature. When more day-to-day operational policy is in statute, it requires more time from the Legislature: more days in the Capitol, more Capitol expenses, and more meddling by legislators who have more business setting budgets and policy versus operational decisions.  

Our Constitution directs the Legislature to develop and set a balanced budget for the state and to develop policy when necessary. I’m concerned with the meddling that’s occurring in state departments, local government and even in homeowners association policy. 

An example of this is a bill introduced in the House Education Committee. The bill author wants high school graduation requirements moved into statute. This effort stems from legislators being unhappy with the Idaho Department of Education rule recommendation to remove a communications class from graduation requirements. Additionally, a few legislators wanted a different western civilization curriculum in the graduation requirements. 

Rather than meet with the department and have their voices heard — and potentially exercising the will of the Legislature to vote down the recommendation — the bill writers chose to hijack the process and take over full control. 

During the House Education Committee hearing, I couldn’t help but remember that what’s been said about the Legislature getting involved in doctor’s office decisions can now be said about classrooms. 

We expect our government officials to make good decisions and operate their departments and bureaus wisely. I believe we should listen to them and then verify their performance. Supporting their efforts and/or stepping in with direction when necessary. That’s how leadership and management principles should work. 

I don’t see a need for being full-time. I don’t believe our residents want more government. I think they want efficiency and effectiveness from limited government, reasonable taxes and the freedom to make their own choices.  

Dist. 1 lawmakers will host three town hall meetings Saturday, March 15. We will be in Bonners Ferry at the visitors center at 9:30 a.m., in Sandpoint at the VFW at noon and at the Priest River City Hall at 2:30 p.m. The meetings have so far been mostly question-and-answer sessions with the legislators each offering a brief update of what’s been going on from their own experiences. 

Comments or questions? Please let me know at [email protected] or at 208-332-1035.

Rep. Mark Sauter is a second-term Republican legislator representing District 1A. He serves on the Agricultural Affairs; Education; and Resources and Conservation committees.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss Films, Festivals, and Fairground fun! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal