Lee Brice tapped to play Aug. 1 at Festival at Sandpoint

· February 26, 2024

By Reader Staff

When Curb Records recording artist Lee Brice, isn’t selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you’ll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys and daughter. Meanwhile, with more than 3.7 billion on-demand streams and more than 4 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success on country radio, digital streaming services and the road.

Lee Brice. Courtesy photo.

He has reached the No. 1 spot at Country Radio with Platinum-selling “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” which consecutively follows three prior No. 1s: ASCAP’s 2021 Country Song of the Year and three-time Platinum track “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce and the four-time Platinum hit “Rumor,” which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. 

Brice will take the stage for the 41st annual Festival at Sandpoint Summer Performance Series on Thursday, Aug. 1, kicking off the second week of the event, which runs Thursday, July 25-Sunday, Aug. 4 at War Memorial Field.

One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, Brice was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. He is also a Grammy nominee, CMA and ACM award winner, and has taken nine radio singles to No. 1: “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class,” “Rumor,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “One of Them Girls” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”

Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded Brice’s songs, and he’s performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC show Today and The Voice, The Bachelor on ABC and Miss USA 2018 on FOX. 

Brice also performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, which aired on PBS in March 2020. At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, he took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” which also won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year at the 56th ACM Awards, where Brice and Carly Pearce performed the song live.

His latest album, Hey World, has been certified Platinum and features several multi-Platinum-selling hits. 

In 2024, Brice is kicking off the year with a special acoustic tour, Me & My Guitar Tour, and is releasing a collaboration track with Australian group King & Country, “Checking In,” which will be featured in their upcoming biographical film, Unsung Hero.

Lee Brice will appear at the Festival at Sandpoint on Thursday, Aug. 1 for a standard show, meaning the area in front of the stage is standing-room only. General admission tickets are $69.95 (before taxes and fees). Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m. 

Find more info and get tickets at festivalatsandpoint.com.

