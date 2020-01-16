KLT announces Pack River conservation partnership

· January 16, 2020

By Reader Staff

The Kaniksu Land Trust recently announced a voluntary conservation partnership that will protect 10 parcels of land adjacent to Pack River.

A portion of the land along Pack River that will be protected from development by a conservation partnership between the Thorells and Kaniksu Land Trust.
Courtesy of KLT.

Lenny and Carole Thorell, who purchased their first parcel in 1978, have spent more than 40 years steadily stitching back together the fragmented remnants of land around their home, ultimately rejoining the 10 contiguous parcels comprised of 65 acres of hay meadows, carefully tended forestland and streamside wildlife areas.

“We have sensed for many years that this property is unique,” Lenny stated in a news release announcing the partnership. “The past 40 years have given us time to reflect on its importance.”

Drawing on community support, Kaniksu Land Trust — the organization behind the Pine Street Woods project, which opened to the public in fall 2019 — assisted the Thorells in ensuring their Pack River land remains undeveloped while still being functional for hay production, timber and wildlife. 

“It’s truly remarkable what Lenny and Carole have accomplished here,” stated KLT Conservation Director Regan Plumb. “Conserving this portion of the Pack River will pay many dividends in the future, from protecting our clean water and healthy forests to providing scenic beauty to people and space for animals. It’s been such a pleasure to assist them in this process.”

As with all land conserved with Kaniksu Land Trust, the property remains in private hands and traditional land uses are preserved. The Thorells continue to own and manage their land and are free to sell, gift or lease it to others. 

According to Lenny, “Unchecked development in rural America deserves greater awareness. I have pretty strong feelings about the paving of paradise.”  

This is one of many projects in which Kaniksu Land Trust has helped private landowners to accomplish their conservation goals. Based in Sandpoint, KLT has worked extensively along the Bull River and other areas of Sanders County, Mont., as well as in Bonner and Boundary counties in Idaho. Nearly 4,000 acres of stream corridors, working farms and ranches, natural areas, and wildlife habitat have been now conserved with the organization since it was established in 2002.  

In addition to providing conservation tools to private landowners, KLT offers community programming and opportunities for people of all ages to learn and play outside. KLT is a nonprofit organization that is funded through community support and private foundations.

For more info on KLT or questions about conservation partnerships, call 208-263-9471 or email [email protected]

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

This week in Sandpoint: Schweitzer’s the place to be over the three-day MLK holiday weekend with the Northern Lights Spectacular on Saturday night, twilight skiing, kids’ activities, live music, and more! See all events happening this week, Jan. 13-20:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

November’s Sandpoint in Pictures winner. There is a touching sentiment behind this photo, which captured November’s photo contest prize. And a new contest is in full swing for December, too. Submit a photo, see local pics, and vote at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal