Kinderhaven Foundation announces sale of property once intended for boys’ shelter

By Patty Hutchens

Reader Contributor

It was once a place where abused and neglected children felt safe and loved. A place where some had first experienced sleeping on a bed and having enough food to fill their hungry stomachs. Unfortunately, federal legislation enacted in 2018 provided Kinderhaven — Sandpoint’s only shelter for abused and neglected children — with no other choice but to close its doors last year. It was a decision that was devastating to the community and the countless supporters of Kinderhaven during its more than 25 years of serving Sandpoint.

“While we always hope for reunification with families, the Family First legislation made the focus of the child welfare system to keep kids with their families and to avoid, what the bill alleged, to be trauma that results when children are placed out of the home,” said Jennifer Plummer, who served as Kinderhaven’s executive director for 10 years leading up to its closure last year. “Unfortunately, being with family is not always the best or safest option for many children.”

With very limited exceptions, the bill stated that the federal government would not provide funding for children placed in group care settings for more than two weeks.

The alleged trauma of being placed in a group home such as Kinderhaven could not be further from the truth.

Plummer and many supporters of Kinderhaven have stayed in touch with former residents of the home, several of whom have gone on to careers in social work that was inspired by the care they received during a traumatic time in their lives. It is stories like this that inspired those involved with Kinderhaven to continue their mission differently — establishing the Kinderhaven Foundation in July 2022.

The purpose of the Foundation is to benefit other nonprofit organizations in Bonner and Boundary counties. The organization will introduce its new grant program later this year, which will have an application deadline of January 2024.

The Foundation still owns the home that housed more than 2,000 children over the past 25-plus years, and currently leases it out for a nominal amount to Bonner Homeless Transitions, which serves as a transitional communal living space for mothers and children while waiting to move into Blue Haven, a homeless shelter also located in Sandpoint.

Prior to the legislation that forced its closure, Kinderhaven purchased a home in 2018 that it planned to renovate to house teenage boys.

“At Kinderhaven we only had young children and teenage girls,” Plummer said. “This community desperately needed, and still needs, a place that could house those teenage boys from our community who were abused or neglected. Every child needs a safe place.”

According to Plummer, the building, located at 1203 Hickory St., was previously a Baptist church. They planned to renovate the building to have six bedrooms, two office spaces, a kitchen and a large living area. They began the renovations, but the COVID-19 disrupted their efforts, then came word of the impending legislation.

Today, the Foundation is seeking to sell that property to fund future grants. Organizers hope that someone with a similar mission of helping the local community will come forward and buy it to benefit others.

“We want to make it affordable for any person or organization who needs a space for community outreach,” said Plummer.

The property sits on just under a half-acre and is 2,460 square feet. Because the demolition began when Kinderhaven first purchased the property, the new owner would have the ability to remodel it to fit their needs.

“There are so many worthy organizations in our town. We hope one of them will find that this fits their needs,” said Plummer.

While Kinderhaven may have been forced to shut its doors, the Foundation’s work continues to touch lives with former Kinderhaven board members still involved.

The Foundation is chaired by former Kinderhaven Board Member Betsy Dalessio. Also serving on the board are community members Stephanie Hawkins, Mary Smith, Jessie Sheldon and Kathy Marietta.

“We did some great things at Kinderhaven,” said Plummer, who now serves as the executive director for the Foundation. “And we will continue to do so.”

To learn more about the property the Kinderhaven Foundation is selling, contact Jennifer Plummer [email protected]. If you are interested in becoming a Kinderhaven Foundation board member, please reach out to Plummer for an application.