Judge upholds Sagle asphalt plant approval

· February 20, 2020

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

Second District Court Judge Jeff M. Brudie handed down an opinion Feb. 5 in the case of the hotly contested Sagle asphalt plant proposal, affirming the Board of Bonner County Commissioners’ approval of a conditional use permit for the facility.

An aerial photo of the Linscott gravel pit in Sagle. Photo obtained from legal documents.

The decision comes after more than a year of hearings and appeals spearheaded by a group of concerned citizens who allege that the Linscott gravel pit in Sagle is unfit for a batch plant and that such an operation would be detrimental to health and property values. Interstate Concrete & Asphalt would operate the plant.

At a hearing Dec. 13, Gary Allen — a Boise lawyer representing the Citizens Against Linscott/Interstate Asphalt Plant — argued before Brudie that the commissioners approved the batch plant CUP based on an improperly adopted ordinance, and that the Linscott pit is currently in violation of various county planning codes. Legal counsel representing Interstate and the Linscott family argued that county code regarding asphalt plants stipulates only that the gravel pit be “active” in order for a CUP to be granted.

In his 11-page opinion, Brudie wrote that concerns on the part of the citizens’ group should be addressed outside the petition for judicial review. He said that the ordinance in question — which the group argued was unlawfully adopted — should be challenged through a declaratory action. The board’s decision to grant the CUP despite opponents’ argument that the gravel pit may be in violation of county code, Brudie said, should be brought before the Bonner County prosecutor in an effort to review and define ordinances and see if any are in fact being violated.

Brudie denied both Bonner County and Interstate’s requests for attorney’s fees, stating in the opinion that “while Citizens’ petition was ultimately unsuccessful, the Court finds it raised sufficient novel issues and therefore was not brought frivolously, unreasonably, or without foundation.”

Allen said the petitioners are currently “reviewing their next steps.”

“We have not decided how we will move forward but [we’re] making decisions,” Jonna Plante, founding member of Citizens Against Linscott/Interstate Asphalt Plant, told the Reader on Feb. 18. “We feel the ordinances of Bonner County should be followed without having to spend thousand of dollars to get them enforced, such as nonconforming land and expansion of it.”

 

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

This week in Sandpoint: Week #2 of the Sandpoint Winter Carnival is packed with more fun events, including the Weird and Wonderful Beerfest and Bar Crawl, plus the fun-to-watch K-9 Keg Pull. See all events happening this week, Feb. 17-23:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Local Media Survey 2020

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal