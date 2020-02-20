That’s a re-wrap

Following destruction and social media uproar, Cedar and Boyer ‘yarn bomb’ reinstalled

· February 20, 2020

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

So-called “yarn bombing” is usually done in secret. One day, a fence or signpost is just what it appears to be; the next, after a night-time visit from ninja-like knitters, it might be covered with colorful swatches of yarn, transforming an everyday street feature into an impromptu piece of public art. By nature, yarn-bombers remain incognito, but that’s decidedly not what happened when a local knitting group adorned a pair of trees in the park bounded by Boyer Avenue and Cedar Street in the evening hours of Feb. 10. 

Members of a Sandpoint knitting club wrap trees at Cedar and Boyer again. Photo by Zach Hagadone.

Though passersby saw the multi-colored bands of yarn wrapped around the trees on the morning of Feb. 11, by around noon, news spread on Facebook that someone — or, according to a few reported eyewitness, a pair of adults — had cut or snipped apart the installation, taking away the bands of yarn and leaving behind tiny bits of colorful fluff scattered around the base of the trees.

Over the course of the day, local social media comment threads exploded — many people decrying what they called “vandalism,” while others criticized the knitting group responsible for picking colors that, to them, evoked a pro-LGBTQ political message. For the knitters, several of them dropping their anonymity to respond to allegations that their artwork was in any way political, the yarn bombing was simply their way of adding some color to an otherwise gray February day.

“Rainbows have nothing to do with sexual orientation,” knitting group member Trisha Miller wrote Feb. 11 on Facebook. “They occur naturally after rainstorms and bring smiles when people see them.”

Amid the ferocious online back-and-forth, the city of Sandpoint — which had approved the art installation for display until June — announced that the strips of yarn had been returned and would be reinstalled. According to Miller, Sandpoint police received the yarn, which had “obviously been in a Dumpster, because it was stinky and nasty.”

The identity, or identities, of those responsible for destroying the original installation remains unknown, along with their motives for doing so.  

Regardless, a week later, the knitters returned on the frigid, sunny morning of Feb. 19 to again wrap the trees in bands of color — this time separated into warm and cool colors, and stitched with black thread where they’d been previously cut.

“It’s kind of our way of saying, ‘This rainbow will survive,’” Miller said, standing atop a ladder to install a band of deep blue yarn. She reiterated that the installation is intended as a reminder that spring is on the way — even if it didn’t feel like it in the 20-degree shade.

“This hopefully will accomplish that without triggering anybody,” she added, noting that the colors had been rearranged into blues, purples and greens on one tree and reds, yellows and oranges on the other.

The knitting group has been together for about six years, working on projects that they then bring to occasional meet-ups. Last year, they installed a yarn bomb on the chain link fence along the bike path that runs beneath the Sand Creek Byway. That site wasn’t available this year, as Burlington Northern-Santa Fe continues with work in preparation for a second rail bridge. 

The knitters started working on what would become the Cedar and Boyer installation in August — about six months of work that took 30 minutes to install the first time, and substantially less the second. Also unlike the first time, this yarn bombing went up in the sunshine with scores of motorists honking their approval and rolling down their windows to shout encouragement as they passed by. 

“I’m excited to see it in the light,” said fellow knitter Vicki Reich. “None of us got to see it during the day last time. … Let’s cross our fingers that it stays up until June.”

Miller said that even with all the online furor, “the positive comments outweighed the negative,” and took a philosophical view of the purpose of the public art project — to get people talking.

“It was an unexpectedly successful yarn bombing,” she said.

Knitting group member Susan Harbuck chimed in: “Look for what we do next year.”

Disclosure: Vicki Reich is the stepmother of Reader Editor-in-Chief Zach Hagadone.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

This week in Sandpoint: Week #2 of the Sandpoint Winter Carnival is packed with more fun events, including the Weird and Wonderful Beerfest and Bar Crawl, plus the fun-to-watch K-9 Keg Pull. See all events happening this week, Feb. 17-23:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Local Media Survey 2020

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal