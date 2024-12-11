ITD speeds up timeline for Long Bridge replacement with $200K for new study

· December 14, 2024

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

A new study by the Idaho Transportation Department will begin the process of identifying possible replacements for the U.S. 95 “Long Bridge” south of Sandpoint.

According to an announcement Dec. 11, the ITD Board approved $200,000 to initiate the analysis, which is scheduled to kick off in 2025.

In 2021, ITD opened the pathway beneath the Long Bridge and announced improvements to U.S. 95 including the turnaround north of Bottle Bay Road and traffic signal in Sagle. At that time, department officials said further work on both the vehicle and pedestrian spans would be intended to bring them in line with a 100-year service life. For the pedestrian bridge, that wouldn’t be until 2056, and 2081 for the vehicle bridge.

As recently as October 2024, ITD said it would prioritize the ongoing U.S. 95 improvements — specifically the Dufort-Lakeshore project — over widening or other large-scale work on the bridge until closer to the end of those service lives. However, in the Dec. 11 announcement, officials indicated that the timeline has been shortened.

An aerial view of the Long Bridge. Photo courtesy of ITD.

“Up until now, we have been performing maintenance projects to delay replacing this expensive structure until it reached 100 years old,” District Engineer Damon Allen stated in the announcement. “But as we’ve looked to widen U.S. 95 south of town, we’ve heard from the public that they want us to look at this sooner rather than later.”

ITD Public Information Officer Heather McDaniel told the Reader that feedback from the separate U.S. 95 Dufort-Lakeshore project “centered around concerns with traffic volume and congestion at the bottleneck where that project would tie into the Long Bridge.”

The department stated in the announcement that past studies showed a preference for a single four-lane bridge featuring shoulders and a separated bike and pedestrian pathway in place of the current two-lane bridges.

The costs and schedule for staging such a large-scale project would be established in further analyses, but ITD put the estimated price tag for the northbound half of a new four-lane bridge — along with bike and pedestrian access — in the range of $225 million “at least.”

“This money [for the study] will allow staff to begin preliminary planning and pursue grant applications for design,” Allen stated.

Incoming Dist. 1 Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, told the Reader that based on what he learned during a meeting with ITD officials the week before the study announcement, “Any construction is years off, but it is forward progress to start with a study and develop a design concept.”

McDaniel also emphasized that, “While this is exciting news, it’s important to understand that there is still a long road ahead before construction of a new bridge can begin, including public outreach, procedural environmental evaluations and then, of course, identifying and securing the funding to design and build it.”

Woodward said it was his understanding that the vehicle bridge would continue to be used “well into the future,” though the pedestrian bridge “will most likely be replaced.”

ITD officials were also quick to underscore that while the timeframe for replacing the Long Bridge has been accelerated, it “doesn’t supersede efforts currently taking place for planning the expansion of U.S. 95 from Dufort Road to Lakeshore Drive through the Sagle corridor,” McDaniel said. “These two separate endeavors will move forward concurrently, with neither being dependent on the other for future progress.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Holiday performances, a Winter Faire, SantaCon, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal