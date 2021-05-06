Army Corps announces local recreation site opening dates

By Reader Staff

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ officials announced April 27 that the 2021 Albeni Falls Dam recreation season will begin Saturday, May 8 with the opening of Riley Creek Recreation Area.

Springy Point in Sagle and “The Mudhole” Recreation Area in Priest River will open for the season Saturday, May 15. Albeni Cove Recreation Area is closed for the 2021 season while the campground and day-use area are used to stage materials for Strong’s Island bank stabilization work. Trestle Creek Recreation Area opened April 1.

While public tours of the dam are not available at this time, the Albeni Falls Dam Visitor Center will be open seven days a week starting Memorial Day Weekend.

As all citizens work collectively to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Corps reminds all visitors, volunteers and employees that a face mask is required in all USACE buildings and facilities. Masks must also be worn outdoors on USACE-managed lands and recreation areas if physical distancing cannot be met, such as when visiting popular or crowded sites. Occupancy will be limited at crowded spaces such as picnic shelters.

Due to the proximity of summer, the next available reservations for campsites at Priest River, Riley Creek and Springy Point recreation areas are for the 2022 season. Reservations are available by reservation only, online or by phone, six months in advance at recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777.

For more information on the upcoming season, take part in the Lakes Commission Public Meeting on Tuesday, May 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Priest River Events Center (5399 U.S.-2 in Priest River). Participants can also register to join the meeting virtually via Zoom by emailing the Lakes Commission at [email protected]

Those with questions can contact Taylor Johnson, USACE chief of Natural Resources for the Albeni Falls Dam, at 208-437-3133 or [email protected]