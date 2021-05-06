Army Corps announces local recreation site opening dates

· May 6, 2021

By Reader Staff

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ officials announced April 27 that the 2021 Albeni Falls Dam recreation season will begin Saturday, May 8 with the opening of Riley Creek Recreation Area. 

Springy Point in Sagle and “The Mudhole” Recreation Area in Priest River will open for the season Saturday, May 15. Albeni Cove Recreation Area is closed for the 2021 season while the campground and day-use area are used to stage materials for Strong’s Island bank stabilization work. Trestle Creek Recreation Area opened April 1.

While public tours of the dam are not available at this time, the Albeni Falls Dam Visitor Center will be open seven days a week starting Memorial Day Weekend.

As all citizens work collectively to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Corps reminds all visitors, volunteers and employees that a face mask is required in all USACE buildings and facilities. Masks must also be worn outdoors on USACE-managed lands and recreation areas if physical distancing cannot be met, such as when visiting popular or crowded sites. Occupancy will be limited at crowded spaces such as picnic shelters.

Due to the proximity of summer, the next available reservations for campsites at Priest River, Riley Creek and Springy Point recreation areas are for the 2022 season. Reservations are available by reservation only, online or by phone, six months in advance at recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777. 

For more information on the upcoming season, take part in the Lakes Commission Public Meeting on Tuesday, May 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Priest River Events Center (5399 U.S.-2 in Priest River). Participants can also register to join the meeting virtually via Zoom by emailing the Lakes Commission at [email protected]

Those with questions can contact Taylor Johnson, USACE chief of Natural Resources for the Albeni Falls Dam, at 208-437-3133 or [email protected]

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Treat her to a fun weekend! There’s plenty going on to help you celebrate Mom – summer’s new First Friday outdoor event, live music ’round town, a special Mother’s Day Weekend at Silverwood (moms get in free!), and more events on the Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Sandpoint Idaho coronavirus community response
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal