ITD reconsiders U.S. 95 east alignment bypass in Sagle

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

The Idaho Transportation Department recently announced that it will not move ahead with the proposed U.S. Highway 95 east alignment bypass in Sagle, which would have expanded the U.S. 95-Dufort Road to Lakeshore Drive corridor and resulted in many residents being forced from their homes via eminent domain.

The decision comes after area residents and elected officials voiced their opposition during a November 2023 public meeting and again more recently after locals were notified of the potential use of eminent domain to secure the land needed for the expansion.

“After exploring some of the preliminary analysis for that concept, the Idaho Transportation Department is no longer considering a U.S. 95 east alignment bypass concept in the Sagle area,” District 1 ITD Public Information Officer Heather McDaniel told the Reader. “There are many reasons for this decision, including the proximity this alignment would have to a local elementary school, historic structures and noise sensitive areas.”

That particular stretch of highway has undergone multiple renovations in recent years in an attempt to mitigate traffic and related accidents, though each achieved little success. ITD plans to continue its current environmental evaluation to better plan for alternative future enhancements.

“I’m proud of our citizen efforts. They let ITD know about their concerns in an organized and constructive manner,” said Dist. 1 Rep. Mark Sauter, who has been interfacing with both ITD and Sagle residents since April. “I think it’s too early to know what’s next… The Dufort-Highway 95 intersection is still an issue we all need to be concerned about.”

ITD plans to host another public meeting regarding the future of the highway at a yet-to-be determined date and location in the fall of 2024.

For more information, visit For itdprojects.idaho.gov/pages/us-95-dufort-to-lakeshore.