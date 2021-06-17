It takes two

Memorial Community Center in Hope to host Gorup & Gorup art reception June 19

· June 16, 2021

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

With big life changes often comes a hankering for a new challenge. This is true for Hope residents Kathy and Denny Gorup, who launched head first into life as artists after retiring in recent years.

As Kathy recalled, “When we retired, we thought ‘OK, now we can do what we really want to do,’” which she said turned out to be focusing on their respective art forms. While Kathy works on her elaborate acrylic paintings, Denny creates hand-turned wooden bowls on a lathe.

A set of wooden bowls handmade by Hope artist Denny Gorup. Courtesy photo.

The Gorups will show their artwork together at an artist’s reception 3-6 p.m. on June 19 at the Memorial Community Center in Hope (415 Wellington Place). The show, which will center around Kathy’s landscape paintings and Denny’s wooden bowls, is appropriately titled “Gorup & Gorup: A partnership of creative spirits.” The reception is free to attend, and there will be appetizers, wine and other refreshments available. There will be a presentation and Q&A session around 4 p.m.

Neither Kathy nor Denny will be the first to say that they’ve mastered their medium — in fact, both are more likely to share the mistakes and frustrations that come with trying something new. While Kathy has dabbled in art her entire life, acrylic painting was uncharted territory until recently.

“That was something like a goal for me — to do something that was a completely new skill,” she said, “and it took a few years to get to where I could stand what I was doing.”

As for Denny, the reception marks his first public art showing. He said he tried hand-turning bowls many years ago, and decided to invest in the necessary equipment after retiring. The learning curve has been steep, he said, and sometimes bowls catch while spinning, and “they’re no longer on the lathe — they’re on the other side of the shop.”

“It’s just like anything — you make a lot of mistakes, and not always the same one,” Denny said. “There’s a million catches and things that can happen.”

While Kathy’s paintings have changed and improved during her time working with acrylics, she is currently going through a landscape phase — though her creations are anything but commonplace.

“A lot of them are made up landscapes — things from my imagination,” she said. “I use photographs, but then I take off and make it my own world.”

Denny’s creations are a statement on what can be done with the natural world, while keeping in mind that the knots and grain in the wood will ultimately win out.

“The wood can talk,” he said. “Your shapes are important, but there are so many grain patterns, and lights and darks and knots … I just find it totally fascinating.”

The upcoming art reception is just the beginning for Gorup & Gorup.

“I have a lot to learn and a lot of things that I want to do with it,” Kathy said, referencing her overall work with acrylic. “The more you do, the more your mind opens up to more possibilities.”

The reception is the first of its kind at MCC, as the board of directors works to find new ways to involve the community in the multi-faceted building. The center is also home to the Hope Preschool, various club meetings, and is available to rent for special events.

Part of the proceeds from any art sold from the Gorup & Gorup collection will benefit MCC.

Find the Memorial Community Center at 415 Wellington Place in Hope. Kathy Gorup’s paintings will remain on view through July 5. Call MCC at 208-264-5481 for more information, or email [email protected]

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print



READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: Error validating application. Application has been deleted.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 190
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

High time for summer fun. Schweitzer opens for the season this Friday with scenic chairlift rides, biking, loads of family-friendly activities, great dining, and more! See all the haps going on: Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Sandpoint Idaho coronavirus community response
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal