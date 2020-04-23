Idaho Gives kicks off April 23

· April 23, 2020

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

North Idahoans well know the positive effect nonprofits can have on communities. Meanwhile, the negative impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic is also becoming more and more apparent, making charitable organizations more important than ever. 

The annual statewide fundraising event Idaho Gives aims to give those organizations a boost. Scheduled this year from Thursday, April 23 to Thursday, May 7 and hosted by the Idaho Nonprofit Center, the event offers a convenient opportunity to support nonprofits when people need them most.

Many nonprofits throughout Bonner County will be participating in the event, which consolidates organization information online for an easy donation process. Idaho Gives organizers also offer prizes and rewards to nonprofits that meet certain participation criteria, enhancing the fundraising opportunity. For example, the nonprofit that receives the first donation of the event on April 23 at 12 a.m. (Mountain Time) will win an additional $1,000 from Idaho Gives. Similar prizes — for completing their Idaho Gives profile, receiving a certain amount of donations within a given time frame and more — will be rewarded throughout the event.

Typically, nonprofits across the state host Idaho Gives events, giving donors a single place to browse and interact with their chosen causes. Due to social distancing orders still in place, Idaho Gives will take place entirely online in 2020.

Idaho Gives organizers are aware of the hindrance required by the COVID-19 pandemic and are extending the event from its traditional weeklong format to two weeks in hopes that more people will participate.

“Now more than ever, the nonprofit sector is in need of support from the state,” said Evin Bask, programs and event manager for the Idaho Nonprofit Center. “We extended the donation time to ensure that every Idahoan is aware and excited to participate in Idaho Gives.”

Visit idahogives.org to find local nonprofits participating in this year’s event.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Local coronavirus info. The latest local updates, announcements and resources to help Sandpoint cope with the COVID-19 virus. Go to Sandpoint Coronavirus Update»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal