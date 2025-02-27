Army Surplus arson suspect pleads ‘not guilty’

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

Jennifer S. Meyer was back in Bonner County court Feb. 20, entering a plea of “not guilty” in the suspected arson that destroyed the Army Surplus 1 store in Sandpoint on July 4, 2024.

Meyer was arrested July 16 after investigators reviewed surveillance camera footage and conducted interviews that put Meyer at the Army Surplus at the time of the fire. Upon searching her residence, officials found a bag located near the door containing about $1,000, a 9 millimeter handgun and ammunition, $1,200 in silver, vehicle titles, passport, birth certificate and college transcript, among other personal documents.

Based on those items, the court determined in an August hearing that there were “great concerns with regard to flight,” resulting in a $1 million bond.

Meyer was uncommunicative during her previous appearances before the court, leading to a judge’s order in August that she be evaluated to determine her competency to stand trial. Finding that her competency was “significantly impaired,” Meyer was then committed to the Idaho State Hospital North for further evaluation and treatment.

That order was extended in November but terminated on Jan. 30, after it was determined that Meyer was fit to proceed and returned to the Bonner County Jail.

She faces the charge of first-degree arson. If convicted, the 50-year-old Meyer could face up to 25 years in jail, fines of up to $100,000 or both.

Following Meyer’s “not guilty” plea on Feb. 20, the court set a pre-trial conference for 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 21, followed by the opening of a jury trial Monday, May 12 at 9 a.m.