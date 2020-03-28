How you can make masks for health care workers in need

· March 28, 2020

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

One question that gets asked quite a bit during this coronavirus outbreak is, “How can I help?” While practicing social distancing guidelines, regularly washing your hands and avoiding touching your face are the best ways to help mitigate the spread of the virus, there still remains a nationwide shortage of protective gear for health care workers on the front lines, including gloves, gowns, face shields and glasses.

Both Bonner General Health in Sandpoint and Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene have appealed to the community to help them make masks to help protect their staff during this pandemic.

Erin Binnall, community development manager for Bonner General Health said sewing face masks will help keep their health care workers safe during this outbreak.

Binnall shared a quick guide on how you can make a face mask and where you can drop off finished masks.

Mask made by Lynn Pietz.

What you will need: 

• Cotton fabric. Tight weave like quilter’s cotton – two (2) 9-inch by 6-inch pieces. Light-colored fabric is preferred over dark-colored, as it shows soiling. Use two layers of tightly woven cotton, no flannel. Please prewash/preshrink fabric as it will be going through a commercial wash/dry.

• Rope elastic. Beading cord elastic will work (you may also use 1/8” flat elastic) Cut the elastic 7 inches long and tie a knot at each end. Don’t knot the flat elastic.

Instructions:

1. Put right sides of cotton fabric together.

2. Starting at the center of the bottom edge, sew to the first corner, stop. Sew the elastic with the knot out in the corner. A few stitches forward and back will hold this.

3. Sew to the next corner, stop, and bring the other end of that same elastic to the corner and sew a few stitches forward and back.

4. Now sew across the top of the mask to the next corner. Again, put an elastic with the knot out.

5. Sew to the next corner and sew in the other end of the same elastic.

6. Sew across the bottom leaving about 1.5- to 2-inches open. Stop. Cut the thread. Turn inside out.

7. Pin three tucks on each side of the mask. Make sure the tucks are the same direction.

8. Sew around the edge of the mask twice. Be sure any fabric design is placed horizontally.

For a full tutorial, please search “The Turban Project” on Google (note, they use flannel fabric, but cotton fabric is preferred for both layers).

If you are unable to obtain elastic, double-wide bias tape (1/2-inch wide) can be substituted. Sew the mask sandwich above without elastic. At step 8, sew around the mask once, and then sew bias tape along each side, leaving 16 inches above and 13 inches below the mask for ties. This will mimic a type of surgical mask with ties.

Anyone interested in joining a list of people with info, materials and patterns, send name and email to [email protected]

Finished masks can be accepted at the front entrance of BGH between the two sliding doors. Please don’t go in the hospital. There is a clipboard to sign your name and a box to place masks inside.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Local coronavirus info. The latest local updates, announcements and resources to help Sandpoint cope with the COVID-19 virus. Go to Sandpoint Coronavirus Update»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal