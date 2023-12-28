Happy Faux Year

Mocktail recipes for those going on the wagon in 2024

· December 27, 2023

By Ben Olson

Blueberry Moscow Mule

Reader Staff

With New Year’s resolutions on a lot of our minds, it’s inevitable that some may try to go off the hard stuff in 2024, whether for good or a period of time. It’s always great to prove that our less-than-healthy habits don’t rule our lives.

With that in mind, here are a handful of mocktails to spirit you into the New Year:

Crodino spritz

The leaded version of this drink is known as an Aperol spritz. It’s a bubbly, refreshing drink that tastes like Italy in the summertime. The alcohol-free version is called a Crodino spritz.

It has the same sunset orange color and refreshingly bittersweet flavor profile, but you can drink several and still operate a vehicle. If you can’t find Crodino, a decent alternative is San Bitter from San Pellegrino, or any Italian soda with a bitter taste.

Fill a serving glass with ice cubes and pour the Crodino into the glass until about halfway full. Add tonic water and some freshly squeezed orange and lemon juice. Add sparkling water for effervescence. Stir with a spoon and garnish with a slice of fresh orange and mint leaves.

Wine-free spritzer

This is a drink my partner and I developed to drink on hot days camping in the woods. The version we make has red wine added, but you can make a N.A. drink out of it that tastes just as good.

Fill a glass with ice and pour in a pomegranate-flavored soda to about ¾ full. Hansen’s used to make a lovely one, but Super 1 stopped carrying it. Winter Ridge sells Izze brand pomegranate drinks and San Pelligrino also has that flavor in its lineup. Next, add a splash of orange juice and a drizzle of Luxardo maraschino cherry juice (this replaces the red wine to give the drink some color) and plop in a cherry. 

Lemon lavender mocktini

This refreshing, not-too-sweet drink combines the lemon zest with the earthy goodness of lavender. It requires lavender simple syrup, which you can make by combining ½ cup water, ½ cup sugar and 1 tbsp dried lavender in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then turn off the heat and let mixture cool in the pan before straining out the lavender. Combine in a shaker with ice, ¼ cup of fresh lemon juice, 1 ½ tbsp of lavender simple syrup, ¼ tsp grenadine and three dashes of bitters. Shake until cold and top off with club soda. Garnish with fresh lavender. If you add a drop of Luxardo juice, it will add a touch of purple to the drink.

Pineapple-mint mojito mocktail

This is a great fauxito for those who love the island flavors, but don’t want the hangover.

In a cocktail shaker, muddle mint leaves with simple syrup or sugar. Add ¼ cup pineapple juice, 1 juiced lime and ice, shake vigorously and strain into a tall glass filled with ice. Top with club soda. Garnish with a sprig of mint or a slice of fresh pineapple if you have some on hand.

Frosty the Lemonade

Is it a shake? Is it a smoothie? No, it’s Frosty the Lemonade. This concoction is fun for the whole family.

Place ½ cup fresh lemon juice and ½ cup sugar in a pitcher until the sugar is fully dissolved. Add 2 cups of water to dilute and chill. Place the lemonade mixture into a blender, add 6 cups vanilla ice cream and blend until smooth. Garnish with slices of lemon. This is a recipe for 3-4 drinks, so reduce by half if it’s just you and a friend. 

Mock winter sangria

Sangria is a wonderful concoction from Latin countries that combines wine and fruit, but you can make it all alcohol-free with this recipe.

Combine the following ingredients into a large pitcher: 1 diced pear, 1 sliced orange, 1 cup fresh cranberries, ¼ cup fresh raspberries, 2 cups pineapple juice and 2 cups cranberry juice. Let sit in the fridge for a couple hours to let flavors mingle and chill. Add cold ginger ale and serve immediately.

Blueberry Moscow mule mocktail

While many Russians would give you the side-eye if you give them a drink sans vodka, this isn’t Russia and we’ll do what we want, spasibo very much.

Add ¼ cup fresh blueberries to a shaker with ½ lime-worth of wedges and 1 tsp sugar. Muddle and transfer the blueberry mixture to a copper mug with fresh ice. Pour in ginger beer and stir. Garnish with fresh blueberries on a skewer resting on top and a wedge of lime.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

 

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on the New Year’s Eve celebrations at Schweitzer, Eichardt’s, ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal