Gov. Little to call special legislative session

By Reader Staff
Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Aug. 5 that he will call the Legislature to a special session the week of Aug. 24.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, Little will meet with legislative leadership and members of the House and Senate to further discuss what specific topics will be addressed during the special session, which “could include the November general election and liability reform during emergencies.”
Little is anticipated to issue a proclamation the week of Aug. 17, “detailing the exact issues to be considered during the special session.”
