GOP indifferent as Idaho abortion ban causes widespread harm

· March 6, 2024

By Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise
Reader Contributor

Health care decisions should be made by Idahoans and their doctors, not politicians. In the 15 months following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the harmful consequences of Idaho’s abortion ban are only accelerating. We are losing physicians, patients are suffering and the GOP lawmakers who brought us here are only making things worse. 

A new report from the Idaho Physician Well Being Action Collaborative, in partnership with the Idaho Coalition for Safe Healthcare, paints an alarming picture. Since Idaho’s draconian abortion ban took effect, Idaho has lost 22% of its practicing obstetric gynecologists. Only half of Idaho’s 44 counties have practicing OBGYNs. Recent closures of labor and delivery services in Sandpoint, Emmett and Caldwell are just the beginning. It is increasingly difficult to get appointments, patients face longer drives for routine care and emergencies and medical care is being denied outright. 

Rep. Lauren Necochea. File photo.

Jennifer, from Caldwell, discovered her fetus had a chromosomal abnormality with a 99% chance of miscarriage. And she was at risk of developing life-threatening conditions if the pregnancy continued. She had to travel to Oregon to receive necessary care. 

At a seven-week ultrasound, Kristin, from Boise, learned she had an anembryonic pregnancy that would result in a miscarriage. When Kristin tried to fill her prescription to protect her health as she faced her miscarriage, a pharmacist denied her the medication, citing Idaho’s abortion laws. 

Rather than addressing this growing crisis, Republican politicians are pushing further restrictions. 

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador partnered with the Alliance Defending Freedom, a far-right organization, to challenge a woman’s access to abortion care in medical emergencies. The U.S. Supreme Court will take up the case in April and, in a shocking decision, has allowed Idaho to start enforcing the law prohibiting these emergency abortions unless the patient’s death is imminent. 

Sen. Dan Foreman, D-Viola, introduced legislation to remove the abortion ban’s exception for rape and incest — which is essentially unworkable anyway — so that even a 12-year-old would be forced to birth her rapist’s baby. Seventeen House Republicans voted against a bill aimed to restore Idaho’s maternal mortality committee the GOP disbanded last year. Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, introduced a bill attempting to replace the term “fetus” with “preborn child” in Idaho law, to inject politically and emotionally charged language into statute. 

At the federal level, Republican Congressman Mike Simpson co-sponsored the extreme Life at Conception Act, which lacks protections for in vitro fertilization. 

The stakes are too high to ignore. Democrats in the Legislature are bringing forward a bill to restore reproductive freedoms, even though we can’t get a hearing. And we will continue fighting for your reproductive freedoms for as long as it takes.

Rep. Lauren Necochea is the House assistant Democratic leader, representing District 19 in Boise on the Environment, Energy and Technology; Resources and Conservation; Revenue and Taxation; and Ways and Means committees.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on The Sweet Remains, The Fly Fishing Film Festival, the Gothard Sisters. and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal