McCall Mayor urges citizens to engage legislators regarding House Bill 506

· March 6, 2024

By Mayor Bob Giles
Reader Contributor

I’m compelled to let you know about House Bill 506, a proposed bill that would severely limit city councils’ ability to protect the health and safety of our visitors, citizens and neighborhoods with reasonable requirements on short-term rentals. I understand the deep connection we share to our homes and the collective responsibility we hold in safeguarding the well-being of every resident and visitor alike. 

Our town thrives thanks to the dedication of our business owners. In McCall, short-term rentals provide additional accommodations for visitors, bolstering our local economy and supporting our local businesses. Moreover, the local option taxes they generate play a crucial role in maintaining our city’s infrastructure and local housing initiatives while supporting nonprofit initiatives that benefit us all. 

McCall, Idaho Mayor Bob Giles. Courtesy photo.

Yet, within this prosperity, we mustn’t overlook the importance of safety and community. Effective regulation can complement our way of life rather than hinder it. By implementing sensible permitting and regulations, we can ensure that everyone feels secure in their surroundings, whether they’re here for a brief escape or a more extended stay. 

From adhering to fire code regulations to preserving the residential integrity of our neighborhoods, these measures are essential in safeguarding the unique character of McCall that we cherish. 

In January, the city of McCall partnered with the McCall Fire District to explore our short-term rental owners’ and managers’ satisfaction with our new safety protocols. By surveying stakeholders, we’ve gained valuable insights into their experiences with the STR inspection and permit procedures. Working closely with McCall Fire, we’re actively exploring ways to improve the process. We were pleased to discover that the majority of respondents noted an enhanced sense of security in their homes for guests after completing the inspection process. 

As elected leaders, the City Council and I strive to balance property rights and community welfare. We recognize the concerns of both permanent residents and short-term rental operators, and it’s our duty to protect the interests of all parties involved. Through collaboration and open dialogue, we can find solutions that uphold McCall’s unique charm while addressing the diverse needs of our residents and visitors. 

I urge you to join me in supporting these important safety goals and prudent control of vacation rentals. Together, we can ensure that our mountain towns remain a welcoming and thriving destination for all who call them home or visit our communities. 

If you support our approach to having reasonable regulations to manage short-term rentals, please take the time to contact your legislators as soon as possible to oppose HB 506. 

Bob Giles is the mayor of McCall, Idaho. He originally submitted this letter to the citizens of McCall for publication in the Star News on Feb. 22, and later submitted it to the Reader. It has been lightly edited. 

