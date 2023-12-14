Gift Guide 2023: Weird and wonderful

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

The idea of a “weird gift” might make locals reminisce on the store Zany Zebra — may it rest in peace — which sold such oddities as squirrel underpants and fake vomit. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, ask someone from 1400s England what a “werde” gift is, and they’d tell you that it would grant someone the power to control their fate. It wasn’t until Shakespeare that “weird” came to mean “supernatural,” and the modern definition of “strange” didn’t appear until the 1800s.

With such a wide range of definitions, it stands to reason that there’s a weird gift out there for everyone — from science lovers to fantasy nuts. If you find yourself on the hunt for the strange and unusual, here are a few suggestions to speed up your search.

The Future Society: Scent Surrection Set

For the dinosaur-kids-turned-elegant-adults, the Future Society has harnessed DNA sequencing to resurrect six extinct flowers as

perfume. The set includes Solar Canopy, Floating Forest, Haunted Rose, Reclaimed Flame, Grassland Opera and Invisible Woods, which feature the scents of long-dead plants that ranged in origin from South Africa to Ohio. Would someone special in your life enjoy smelling like ancient Ohio? You can find out for $35. Each long-lasting perfume will smell different when interacting with your body chemistry than it does in the bottle, so the set allows you to discover the one (or several) that suit you best. Buy it at: wearefuturesociety.com.

The H.P. Lovecraft Historical Society: A Very Scary Solstice

This suggestion comes from Reader Editor Zach Hagadone, who enjoys a bit of cosmic horror now and then. The CD and sing-along book features such twisted holiday classics as “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Fishmen,” “Do You Fear What I Fear?” and “It’s the Most Horrible Time of the Year,” which take inspiration from Lovecraft’s iconic Cthulhu Mythos. For $20, someone on your gift list can enjoy the sound of professional carolers descending into madness, accompanied by a complete orchestra. Add the sequel, An Even Scarier Solstice, for still more hours of eldritch listening. Find it at: hplhs.org.

Homunculus Loxodontus Piggy Bank

The original statue of Homunculus Loxodontus by Dutch artist Margriet van Breevoort became wildly popular in 2016 when the internet dubbed it “Snorp.” According to its creator, Snorp is meant to embody the emotions one feels when waiting at a doctor’s office, making this present perfect for someone in the medical field or anyone who needs to learn patience and better spending habits. For $29.98 on amazon.com, this little lump can sit patiently on a desk or bookshelf to add an inscrutable ambiance to any office.

Mythologie Candles

I know what you’re thinking — giving candles is so cliche that Saturday Night Live dedicated an entire music video to it. Mythologie Candles aren’t your run-of-the-mill Bed Bath and Beyond hunks of wax, they’re an experience catered to history and folklore lovers and anyone who’s thought about playing Dungeons and Dragons. For $48, you can curate a set of six candles that smell like King Arthur’s Camelot, the Book of Kells or a dragon’s lair — or for an extra festive gift, try the scents “Kris Kringle” and “Krampus.” Every candle is made from sustainably sourced coconut wax and includes a description of the smell, as well as the

feeling it should evoke. For instance, “A merry laugh sounds at midnight as reindeer prance upon moonlit rooftops.” See more at: mythologiecandles.com.

Giant Microbes: Plush toys, ornaments and keychains

Drew Oliver’s Giant Microbes makes huggable versions of organs, funguses, fossils, deadly diseases and creepy critters. Cuddle up with penicillin or COVID-19 (too soon?) plushies — made from soft, washable fabric — which range from eight to 25 inches long. Each microbe comes with a card full of fun facts about the history and characteristics of your new cuddly friend. This Christmas, give your partner an infection that they’ll actually enjoy, or treat your family to germ ornaments dressed for the holidays for $24.95. Available at: giantmicrobes.com.