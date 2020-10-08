Sandpoint teen names Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho

By Reader Staff
Camille Neuder of Sandpoint was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho on Oct. 3 and awarded $5,800 in cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held digitally via a Zoom webinar.
Neuder was one of 35 high school senior girls from Idaho who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho for 2021. Participants were evaluated in the categories of Scholastics, Interview, Talent, Fitness and Self-Expression.
Throughout the next year, Neuder will represent the state at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.” The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious and Be Responsible.
Neuder is the daughter of Steve and Elizabeth Neuder and is a senior at Sandpoint High School.
The 64th National Finals will take place June 24, 25 and 26, 2021, in Mobile, Ala. Neuder will travel to Mobile, along with 50 other representatives from across the country, to participate in personal development activities and community service projects before competing for the opportunity to become the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2021.
Kentucky’s Elif Ozyurekoglu, a student at Columbia University, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2020.
