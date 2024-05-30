2024 Women of Wisdom celebrates 25th anniversary

By Reader Staff

The Women Honoring Women committee is celebrating both its 25th anniversary and the announcement of its 2024 Women of Wisdom: Jean Elsaesser, Linda Gibbs, Ina Loman, Carlene Peterson and Marcia Pilgeram.

“Over the course of their lives, these five women have contributed to the betterment of our community through their leadership and service and have served as inspirational role models in Bonner County,” the organization stated in a news release.

Since its inception in 1999, Women Honoring Women has recognized more than 135 honorees who were nominated by community members. To be nominated as a Woman of Wisdom, candidates must be 65 years or older, possess vision and achieve goals through collaboration, love to learn and demonstrate a commitment to serving our community.

In addition, honorees show dedicated leadership that results in admiration and respect from others, and serve as an inspiration to others and an example for future generations of women.

The ideal candidate “faces life’s challenges with grace and courage, and lives with dignity, integrity,” the organization stated, noting, “the fact that there are so many exceptional women in our community makes the selection process difficult.”

The 2024 Women Honoring Women committee members are: Sue Brooks, Barbara Buchanan, Cassandra Cayson, Kathy Chambers, Patti Clemons, Deanna Harris, Alana Hatcher, Jenni Hewitt, Julie Jurenka, Carrie LaGrace, Pat Lewis, Barb Merritt, Jeralyn Mire, Marlene Rorke, Sandy Ross, Tina Sleyster, Diane Stockton, Sally Transue and Cherie Warber.

This year’s Women of Wisdom will be honored at the 25th anniversary gala brunch, hosted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at the Ponderay Events Center (401 Bonner Mall Way).

Reservations are being accepted until Friday, June 7 and available by contacting Diane Stockton at 208-290-6362 or [email protected]. Tickets are $30.

“We invite all family and friends to attend our Gala Brunch to recognize these outstanding women and to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Women Honoring Women,” the organization stated. “Please plan to attend to honor these extraordinary women and the many women who have come before them.”