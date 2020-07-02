From Yarnell to Hope

The Sam Owen Fire District honors the 19 fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots on the anniversary of their deaths

· July 2, 2020

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

With Lake Pend Oreille stretched out before them, six Sam Owen Fire District firefighters gathered on a foggy Hope hilltop June 30, standing in silence save for birdsong and the drizzle of rain through the branches of nearby trees. Rising from one of the firefighters’ cell phones came the crackle of a recorded radio transmission: the final communications from the Granite Mountain Hotshots.

A memorial marking for Granite Mountain Hotshot Robert Caldwell, who died seven years ago in the Yarnell Hill Fire. Photo by Lyndsie Kiebert.

Static and call signals drifted in and out, and when it ended, the six firefighters held a moment of silence as the bird sounds, pattering rain and a mutual respect for the job filled the space between them.

Tuesday marked seven years since the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yavapai County, Ariz., which killed 19 firefighters from the same hotshot crew, based in the city of Prescott, Ariz. Only one member survived. The fire — ignited by lightning — overran the men, cutting off their escape route. They died June 30, 2013.

This year, Sam Owen Fire District volunteer firefighter Cecil Jensen, along with fellow volunteer Austin Theander, planned a memorial hike to the gravesite of Sam and Nina Owen on the Hope Peninsula — about a half-mile trek that ends at the final resting place of the couple, who donated the land to the U.S. Forest Service. 

Jensen thought it was the perfect way to honor the Granite Mountain Hotshots.

“I usually take a moment every year to remember,” he told the Sandpoint Reader, “but this year, I knew others wanted to remember, also, so I decided we should do it together.”

Sam Owen firefighters gather around the Owen gravesite. Photo by Lyndsie Kiebert.

Prior to the hike, Jensen placed 19 markings along the trail with information about each of the hotshots who died. While the rain had done some damage, the papers remained legible, and the Sam Owen crew stopped at each stake along the way to learn a little about each of the fallen.

Fathers, sons, brothers — tenacious young men who worked hard to be on the premiere hotshot crew in their region. Each of the markings had photos, names, ages and background information on the men who died. About a dozen stops into the hike, Jensen took a noticeably longer pause at the marker for 21-year-old Grant McKee.

“I said I wouldn’t get emotional,” he said, “but this kid was just a kid.”

The hike and thoughtful display of remembrance for the Granite Mountain Hotshots is a fitting example of the type of person Jensen is — for the fire district, and for the community as a whole. The father of three receives his fair share of good-hearted flak for his unmatched enthusiasm, and his passion for firefighting is front and center. The 2013 hotshot tragedy struck and has stuck with him.

“I had just graduated fire school and was actively looking to get on [with] a big department, and then a month later the Granite Mountain Hotshots experienced their tragedy,” he said. “It really hit me hard that this is a very serious job. Most of the guys that died were right around my age, and they died doing something I was trying to do. That makes you step back and have a lot of respect for the job.”

Cultivating that respect for the job was one of the reasons Sam Owen Fire District Co-chief Stuart Eigler felt the hike was worthwhile. While the Sam Owen department is primarily responsible for structure protection, the volunteers are often first on the scene of local wildfires until Forest Service or Idaho Department of Lands personnel arrive.

Sam Owen firefighters, left to right: Shawn Finnerty, Cecil Jensen, Tim Sanders, Cody Lofland, Jack Leaverton and Stu Eigler. By Lyndsie Kiebert.

“Remembering these guys who went before, who were very well trained and knew what they were supposed to be doing — it makes us realize that we can get into trouble very quickly,” Eigler said.

Jensen echoed that sentiment, saying that in firefighting, it’s a tradition to remember those who died in the profession in an effort to “learn and grow, and also never let their deaths be forgotten.”

“If you’ve been in the fire service long enough, at some point you reflect on a call you’ve been on and think about how close it was that you almost died,” he said. “To hear of those that didn’t make it home is a really hard thing to think about.”

On a Tuesday evening in the woods of Hope, as the names of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were read aloud in the rain, Jensen made that a little easier.

In memory of the Granite 

Mountain Hotshots: 

Andrew Ashcraft; Robert Caldwell; Travis Carter; Dustin Deford; Christopher MacKenzie; Eric Marsh; Grant McKee; Sean Misner; Scott Norris; Wade Parker; John Percin, Jr.; Anthony Rose; Jesse Steed; Joe Thurston; Travis Turbyfill; William Warneke; Clayton Whitted; Kevin Woyjeck; Garret Zuppiger. They are survived by their friends, families and fellow Hotshot Brendan McDonough.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Happy Fourth! Sandpoint celebrates our nation’s independence with a downtown parade, activities at Travers Park, and fireworks at City Beach. And, there’s a celestial bonus: The night of the Fourth is the full moon!

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal