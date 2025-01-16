Fish and Game looking for person who shot and killed bald eagle near Sandpoint

By Reader Staff
Idaho Fish and Game is looking for information after a bald eagle was shot and killed near Sandpoint.
According to the agency, the eagle is believed to have been killed between Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 around Sunnyside Road near Fisherman Island on Lake Pend Oreille. The bird was initially reported and recovered alive; but, following a medical examination, the bird was euthanized due to its injuries.
Several steel BBs were found throughout the eagle’s body, IDFG reported.
Bald eagles are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which stipulates that it is illegal to “pursue, shoot, shoot at, poison, wound, kill, capture, trap, collect, molest or disturb” the birds.
Anyone who might have seen or heard something related to the incident is encouraged to contact Conservation Officer Will Fuller at 208-954-3302 or call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Information can also be reported at idfg.idaho.gov/enforcement/citizensagainstpoaching.
A monetary reward will be requested for individuals who provide credible, detailed information that leads to the identification of those involved and leads to any relevant charges.
Information about the incident can also be reported to the IDFG Panhandle Regional Office at 208-769-1414.
