Fight or flight

By Diana Dawson

Reader Contributor

I was 16 when I had my first transformative political experience. It was 1967 and I had been selected as an American Field Service student. I, along with 700 other U.S. students, boarded a ship headed to Europe. On arrival we all headed to our assigned countries — destinations known, experiences to come unknown. Five of us departed to Portugal, then ruled by the dictator António Salazar.

Today, I direct the nonprofit organization North Idaho Voter Services, and have daily conversations with as many people as possible about our government, our candidates and our current issues. What I constantly hear is that confidence in our government and public officials is low — so low that many voters do not want to participate at the ballot box. It feels like we’re poised on the cusp of another political transformation, with some choosing flight and some choosing fight.

As a teenaged AFS student in Portugal, the most challenging adjustment for me wasn’t the new bed, the food or the language. Instead, it was the authoritarian rule and how it permeated the country and the family with whom I lived.

As an American born into freedom and liberty, I had no perception of censorship. I quickly learned the value of freedom of speech, forced to carefully craft anything I said in public. In my AFS family, I stifled my horror when I learned that the father with whom I was staying had arranged a marriage for his oldest daughter; despite the fact she was in love with a different man. Instead of voicing my outrage, I learned to share my sorrow and tears with his daughters behind closed doors. I learned about the insidious nature of authoritarianism. I learned to channel my anger into promises for the future and the country I loved.

When I left the U.S. I was on track to become a veterinarian. When I returned, my major was quickly changed to political science. When our ship sailed into New York, every single student was on deck to wave to the Statue of Liberty. When we stepped off the ship, we entered a world of turmoil — protests over the Vietnam war, a draft that killed many of my friends and teachers, the assassination of great men like President John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. It was a tough time indeed, equally as bad then or more so than now.

Yet the sanctity of democracy, liberty and freedom — and my desire to protect it — prevailed. Many of us chose to fight for the greater good and the improvement of our country. It worked, but nothing is permanent. Once again in our country, and especially here in North Idaho, we are witnessing a changing political paradigm. With growing prevalence, I’ve witnessed candidates and campaigns that put our traditional, conservative values and our foundation of independent thinking on the line.

Notably, changes are at work including an influx of far-right individuals, supported by out-of-state dark money and extreme ideological determination. These individuals have gained control of the Idaho Republican Party, becoming a superminority with the power to influence every level of our political system. Their effects on our institutions are both immediate and long-lasting. Beginning in North Idaho, these efforts have now spread throughout the state.

In the past two years alone, school levies were defeated, respected teachers were unfairly targeted, patient/doctor relationships were disrupted, librarians faced baseless accusations and elected officials were censured by Republican central committees seeking to undermine voting rights.

When identifying how this superminority has come to power, the main culprit I blame is low voter turnout, especially in primaries. Since 2016, voter turnout in Idaho Legislative District 1 primary elections has averaged less than 35% — which contributes to the election of more extreme candidates who capitalize on the fatigue and apathy of the majority.