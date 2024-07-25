Festival at Sandpoint: Know before you go

· July 24, 2024

By Reader Staff

The Festival at Sandpoint summer concert series is back, and whether you’re a first-timer or have attended the iconic shows since the Reagan administration, there are always a few things concertgoers need to be aware of before the first band takes the stage.

Tickets

Tickets are available for purchase at festivalatsandpoint.org. They are digitally delivered five days before the performance, directly to the email inbox used to purchase them. If there are any issues receiving tickets, visit etix.com/ticket/resend or visit the venue box office from 4-9 p.m. on the day of shows. Please note: There are general admission tickets and sponsor tickets, so be sure to stand in the correct line. Sponsor gates open at 5:45 p.m. and general admission/season pass gates open at 6 p.m. 

Dancers at the 2021 Festival at Sandpoint. Photo by Racheal Baker.

The ‘no’s’

There is no re-entry; no rolling or hard-sided coolers, wagons or strollers; no glass (no exceptions); no cash or check; no drugs; and no weapons allowed inside the venue.

Parking/shuttle

The SPOT shuttle provides fast, free transportation to and from the venue at War Memorial Field during the entire concert series. The shuttle operates from 4-11 p.m. each performance date. To use the shuttle, park your vehicle at the Sandpoint High School lot (410 S. Division Ave.) and a bus will take you right to the front gates of Memorial Field. After the show, the bus will take you back to your vehicle at SHS.

To dance or not to dance?

Shows are classified as either as a standard or a seated configuration. On standard shows, the front area in front of the stage is designated standing room only. In seated show configuration, the same area is dedicated to low-back chairs and blankets. Please respect the configuration of the evening.

Food and Drinks

New to the Festival this year are two on-site bars operated by Sweet Lou’s. There will also be a full-service bar on the waterfront side of the grandstands for cocktails, beer on tap and wine. Finally, if you’re just looking for a beer, wine or canned drink, the Grab & Go bar is located on the lakeside of the stage. 

Festival Street is the collection of food vendors offering dinner options. This year, vendors include The Burger Dock, The Cajun Kettle, Opa! Greek Cuisine, GT Gourmet Grilled Cheese, Sweet Treats, You Say Potato, Tacos Andale, Good Dilla Quesadillas, Evans Brothers Coffee, Felker’s Northern Smoke BBQ and Mountain Food Co.

Grand Finale and Tasting Schedule

Gates will open for the grand finale on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m., with free face painting from 5-5:45 p.m.; a Taste of the Stars, featuring pours from the region’s finest breweries, wineries and distilleries from 5-7 p.m.; and the music starting at 7 p.m.

For more information visit festivalatsandpoint.org.

