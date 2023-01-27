Festival at Sandpoint announces REO Speedwagon

By Reader Staff

The Festival at Sandpoint has released its lineup announcement for the 2023 summer concert series, with REO Speedwagon set to take the stage on Friday, Aug. 4. Tickets are now on sale at festivalatsandpoint.com.

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971 and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon’s non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the explosive album Hi Infidelity in 1980, which contained the hit singles “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.” The landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA’s coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.

At the center of REO’s desire to keep rocking for the fans is Cronin, alongside bandmates Bruce Hall on bass, Dave Amato on lead guitar and drummer Bryan Hitt. From 1977 to 1989, REO Speedwagon released nine consecutive albums, all certified platinum or higher. Today, the band has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and they are still electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan favorites such as “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” “In My Dreams” and many more.

The Festival at Sandpoint’s 40th Annual 2023 Summer Concert Series will take place July 27-Aug. 6, 2023, at War Memorial Field in Sandpoint.

The nonprofit organization is implementing a few key changes to venue policies and procedures to enhance customer safety, security and overall experience, including: no guest re-entry; season passes will now be season pass badges with a single, transferable barcode to be reused each night; and hard-sided coolers, rolling coolers, wagons and strollers will not be permitted into the venue.

General admission tickets are $69.95 before taxes and fees. Gates open for general admission at 6 p.m. and the music begins at 7:30 p.m. VIP packages are available at bit.ly/3kK6Ahn.

For more information — including future lineup announcements and to purchase tickets — visit festivalatsandpoint.com or email [email protected]