Festival at Sandpoint announces Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw

· April 10, 2024

By Reader Staff

The Festival at Sandpoint unveiled another act for the 2024 Summer Series of concerts at War Memorial Field, announcing that Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw will take the main stage Saturday, Aug. 3. 

Sandpoint member presale tickets open Thursday, April 11, while tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 12.

Caillat is a two-time Grammy Award-winning and five-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter whose catalog has amassed more than 15 billion global streams. Other nominations and accolades for Caillat include Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, BMI Pop Awards and more.

Her debut album Coco hit No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and is certified three times platinum, while her platinum-selling follow-up album Breakthrough landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Album chart. 

Caillat’s radio career boasts eight No. 1 and/or top 10 singles, including six-time platinum-certified hit “Bubbly,” “Realize,” “Try” and her Grammy-winning duet with Jason Mraz, “Lucky.”

As part of the country quartet Gone West, Caillat made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry, and the group reached the top 30 on the Country Airplay charts with their gold-certified single, “What Could’ve Been” from their album Canyons. Caillat’s debut solo country album, Along The Way, is out now and features hit singles “I’ll Be Here,” featuring Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame member Sheryl Crow, and “Meant For Me.”

As an expert storyteller, Caillat’s live show is personal and engaging no matter where she plays — from arenas and festivals to intimate clubs.

For additional information, visit colbiecaillat.com.

Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw’s inimitable voice and soulful style boldly bloomed on his 2003 platinum-certified full-length debut, Chariot.

It included the gold single “Follow Through,” as well as both platinum hits, “Chariot” and “I Don’t Want To Be.” His self-titled second album in 2008 landed in the top 10 of the Billboard Top 200, powered by the platinum-selling single “In Love With a Girl.” His gold-certified Sweeter saw him return to the top 10 as the single “Not Over You” went four times platinum. Meanwhile, his duet with Colbie Caillat, “We Both Know,” garnered a Grammy nomination in the category of “Best Song Written For Visual Media” for “Safe Haven.” 

This past winter, DeGraw released his applauded first-ever Christmas EP, A Classic Christmas. DeGraw is the rare talent who can seamlessly share the stage with Billy Joel and The Allman Brothers or Maroon 5 and Shania Twain with his signature fusion of pop, soul, country, folk and funk.

Tickets for Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw are available at festivalatsandpoint.com beginning Friday, April 12.

