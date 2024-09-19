Festival announces season pass sale, new policy prohibiting outside liquids

· September 18, 2024

By Reader Staff

The countdown to the Festival at Sandpoint’s 2025 Summer Performance Series has officially begun, and it’s time to mark your calendars, set your alarms and clear your schedules. Season passes for the 2025 series go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 1 for $349 before taxes and fees, Season passes provide Festival fans the opportunity to attend every 2025 Summer Series performance at a highly discounted rate. Due to the limited quantity, season passes are an exclusive deal, and when they are sold out, no more will be offered for that year’s Summer Series.

The 2025 Summer Series will take place at War Memorial Field from July 24 through Aug. 3, 2025.

The passes are reusable, transferable badges with a single barcode that guests use to scan in each night. They will not have individual tickets for each concert.

A season pass also grants entry through a designated entrance, located on the lakeside of the venue, which is much shorter — and therefore quicker — than the General Admission Gate.

Season passholders are unable to upgrade their badge admission to early entry. For early access to concerts, possible tax deductions and other series benefits, the Festival encourages concert goers to become season sponsors of the nonprofit organization.

Visit festivalatsandpoint.com/season-pass to learn more and purchase 2025 season passes.

In a change announced for the 2025 season, the Festival also announced it will no longer permit outside liquids at the venue. 

“After careful consideration, board approval, a multi-year review process, and consultation with community stakeholders and industry experts, including insurance providers, the Sandpoint Police Department, and talent agencies, the Festival at Sandpoint has made the difficult decision to prohibit the entry of outside liquids into the Summer Performance Series,” the Festival stated.

“This policy is being implemented to enhance the overall safety of all our attendees, volunteers and performers, while also complying with entertainment standards and insurance requirements,” the organization added.

Festival Executive Director Ali Baranski cited the increasing difficulty of obtaining adequate insurance for the event — with most insurers declining coverage altogether due to the previous beverage policy — and therefore threatening the ability for the nonprofit to continue fulfilling its mission.

“We are extremely proud the Festival at Sandpoint was able to keep this tradition, years and decades past most other venues; however, the liability risk to our nonprofit organization has simply become too great,” she stated.

The Festival at Sandpoint’s on-site bars will continue to serve beer, wine and cocktails for guests to purchase inside the venue. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase at all Festival Street food vendor locations and bars.

Empty 32-ounce (or less) water bottles are encouraged, with free refillable water stations available throughout the venue. Glass of any kind is not permitted in the venue. Outside food will still be permitted in the venue.

“The Festival appreciates the understanding and cooperation of their valued guests as they work together to ensure a memorable and safe experience for everyone,” the organization stated.

Before purchasing a season pass, customers should be aware of all of the Festival at Sandpoint’s venue policies and procedures, which can be found at festivalatsandpoint.com/policies.

In addition, security measures, policies and procedures are subject to change at the artist’s discretion.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on a Growing Great Garlic, The Panhandle Overland Rally, an All Breed Horse Show…and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal