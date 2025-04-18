Earth Day reminds us that we’re a part of nature

· April 19, 2025

By Isabelle Manning
Reader Contributor

Growing up in the Bay Area, nature came with a schedule and a set of keys. For my family, it always took planning, packing and driving. Nature was weekends and summers, mostly spent at my family’s cabin on Fallen Leaf Lake in the Sierra Nevadas. That cabin, nestled in the pines with water cold enough to steal your breath, is where I first learned to love the quiet, the scent of sun-warmed wood and the feeling of being tucked into a place that doesn’t ask anything of you but to simply be.

But once we drove back down the mountain, it was back to city life: sidewalks, sirens and stoplights. That pattern followed me through college in Boulder, Colo., then Eugene, Ore., until I ended up in Portland — where I spent nearly a decade. 

I realized that I always chose cities with easy access to the outdoors; but, still, I lived with one foot on pavement and the other in the forest. Nature was something outside of my everyday life — beautiful and refreshing, but peripheral.

The author at Kootenai Falls. Courtesy photo

This changed when I met my boyfriend, Chris, in Portland in 2023. He was visiting from Libby, Mont. (which I definitely had to Google) on a boys’ weekend trip and, against all odds, we hit it off. 

We did the long-distance thing for a while — me riding the Amtrak Empire Builder east from Portland, him coming west. The train passed through breathtaking stretches of wilderness, and every time I stepped off at the tiny Libby station, it felt like entering a different world.

Eventually, I came to visit Libby for what I thought would be a few weeks. I didn’t realize I was doing a trial run of living there — but that’s exactly what happened. 

I went to outdoor concerts. I helped in the garden and built a fence. I got way too invested in the local grocery store’s cheese selection. I started learning the names of the mountains and how to tell apart different birds. 

I stayed longer. And one day, I realized I wasn’t counting down the days until I went “back.”

When a job opened up with Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness that fall, I applied and got it. I started in November and, by February, I’d moved the rest of my stuff and made it official — Libby was home. 

Living in Libby has shifted how I see nature — not as a weekend destination, but as something I’m surrounded by every day. I don’t have to plan a trip to feel like I’m in the wilderness. It’s right here. In the backyard. Literally. Sometimes there are turkeys in it.

I still miss certain things about city life — mostly food-related — but I’m really starting to understand the appeal of a slower, wilder pace. I didn’t move here to “find myself.” I kind of just… stayed. And in the staying, I found something better than a dramatic transformation: a surprising sense of belonging.

What I’ve learned is that wild places don’t just need our protection. They also offer us something in return: perspective, humility and a sense of belonging that can’t be replicated by city lights or crowded trails. Earth Day isn’t just about remembering to recycle or plant a tree — it’s about remembering that we are part of nature, not separate from it. And that sometimes, the biggest shift is not in where you go, but in how you choose to live.

Isabelle Manning lives in Libby, Mont., with her partner Chris and their dog Storm. Last fall, she joined the Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness staff as its Lincoln County outreach coordinator. This summer, she is looking forward to hiking and backpacking around the Scotchmans and Cabinets and getting to know the landscape.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss Cycling, Fundraising, Fishing, Funky Junk, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal