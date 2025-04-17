Rep. Simpson parts ways with Idaho delegation in supporting bill to block privatizing public lands

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

As the Trump administration and its congressional allies continue to push for privatizing public lands, Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson has bucked the White House, his party and the rest of the state’s delegation in co-sponsoring a bill that seeks to limit the sale of most public lands.

Simpson joined Reps. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., and Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M., in signing onto House Resolution 718 — referred to as the “Public Lands in Public Hands Act” — on April 8. The move breaks with Idaho Republican Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, who on April 7 voted against an amendment during budget reconciliation in the Senate that would have blocked public land sales in order to pay down the deficit.

The amendment failed 48-51, with Montana Republican Sens. Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy voting in favor.

“This vote is especially troubling for Idahoans, who overwhelmingly value public lands for hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and countless other outdoor traditions that are woven into the fabric of life in the Gem State,” the Idaho Conservation League wrote in a statement.

The organization added that public land makes up 60% of Idaho, occupying a central place in the state economy, “supporting outdoor recreation jobs and local communities while preserving Idaho’s natural heritage.”

“Idahoans expect our elected officials to stand up for our public lands, not to privatize them. Selling these lands off to private interests would irreparably damage the state’s ecology, culture and economy,” ICL added before calling on Simpson and fellow Idaho Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher to co-sponsor the Public Lands in Public Hands Act and oppose including public land sales in the final budget package passed by Congress.

Fulcher, who represents the First Congressional District — which includes North Idaho — issued a statement April 10 calling on Congress to pass the budget, which does not include any language barring public land sales for development, commodification or other private uses.

Simpson told the Idaho Statesman that, “Public lands were set aside for public use, and we have a responsibility to ensure that future generations will be able to enjoy the same benefits we sometimes take for granted today.”

The Statesman noted that the 14-term Congress member has consistently supported and advocated for public lands, including the Boulder-White Clouds Wilderness Area, which was designated in 2015.

If included in the budget, the Keep Public Lands in Public Hands Act would block the sale of any “publicly accessible” tract of government-owned land 300 acres or greater to non-federal entities. That would include lands owned by a state, county or municipal government, as well as federal land that can be accessed by public road, trail, waterway, easement or right-of-way. It would also prohibit the Interior Department from subdividing federal land in order to meet acreage minimums under the Act.

According to a joint statement from ICL, The Wilderness Society and Conservation Voters for Idaho on April 9, the House Natural Resources Committee is “seriously considering selling our public lands” amid wider efforts to privatize or otherwise increase their commodification.

The state of Utah filed a suit in the attempt to sell off 18.5 million acres under Bureau of Land Management administration, which the U.S. Supreme Court rejected in January. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump issued an executive order March 1 to loosen a broad swath of “heavy-handed federal policies” in order to increase domestic logging and timber production.

“Thank you to Representative Simpson for making it clear that our cherished public lands are not for sale now and never will be,” Conservation Voters for Idaho Executive Director Alexis Pickering stated. “We hope to see Idaho’s full delegation join Rep. Simpson in sponsoring and working to pass this legislation, so we can put to bed any attempts to transfer, privatize, or sell-off our public lands and refocus our efforts on effective and collaborative management of the lands we all love.”