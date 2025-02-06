Dispatch, John Butler (with Band), G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter all set for Festival stage

By Reader Staff

The Festival at Sandpoint dropped a handful of artist announcements for the 2025 summer concert series, with advance notice that Dispatch, John Butler (with Band), G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter will take the stage Saturday, Aug. 2 at War Memorial Field.

Member presale tickets are available now, and tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at festivalatsandpoint.com.

Formed by Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan during college in Vermont, Dispatch has forged its own path as one of the most successful artists in the roots rock scene. Through a slew of acclaimed studio and live albums and countless tours and festivals, the band has gone on to become one of biggest success stories in independent music history, selling out three nights at Madison Square Garden and drawing more than 100,000 fans to a massive outdoor show in their adopted hometown of Boston — without any traditional radio or major label support.

This year, Dispatch will be back with its ninth studio album, Yellowjacket, which draws on the band’s reggae-funk roots.

To celebrate the spring 2025 release, Dispatch will embark on a U.S. summer tour alongside John Butler (with Band); also joined by G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter and Illiterate Light on select dates.

John Butler is one of Australia’s premier alternative songwriters and storytellers, with accolades spanning from No. 1-charting albums, platinum records and ARIA Awards.

Butler’s catalog of hits spans more than a quarter of a century, including signature songs such as “Zebra,” “Better Than,” “Ocean” and more. His music continues to traverse the globe, having performed on some of the world’s most iconic stages, venues and festivals — including Glastonbury, Coachella, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and more with his high-energy live show and revered musicianship.

In 2024, he released two solo studio albums Season One — Running River, an ambient album taking the audience on a journey of deep relaxation and meditation followed by Season Two — Still Searching, an instrumental album that harkens back to the beginning of his career busking on the streets of Fremantle, Western Australia.

G. Love & Special Sauce is an American hip-hop blues outfit formed in 1993 in Philadelphia, originally featuring Garrett Dutton, a.k.a. “G. Love,” as the lead vocalist and guitarist; Jeffrey Clemens on drums; and Jim Prescott on bass. The trio quickly gained attention for its laid-back, groovy style and G. Love’s unique vocal delivery, blending rap-like spoken word with bluesy singing.

Over the years, G. Love & Special Sauce has released numerous albums, including Grammy-nominated The Juice in 2020.

Known for energetic live performances, G. Love & Special Sauce has played at festivals like Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

Born in Southern California, Donavon Frankenreiter has been traveling the globe — first as a professional surfer and later as a musician — for nearly two decades. These days, instead of surf competitions, it’s concert halls that bring Frankenreiter to town, where he entertains audiences with his unique blend of mellow grooves, philosophical lyrics and soulful delivery.

Frankenreiter released his first studio album in nine years in 2024 — Get Outta Your Mind, marking the 20-year anniversary of his self-titled debut album.

The Aug. 2 performance will be a standard show, meaning that the area in front of the stage is a general admission dancing and standing area.

Member presale ends Thursday, Feb. 6 at midnight. General admission tickets are $59.50 (before taxes & fees) Get more info at festivalatsandpoint.com.