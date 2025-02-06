A few thoughts…

On bullies and bravery

· February 5, 2025

By Sandy Compton
Reader Columnist

Long ago, I saw (by accident) an episode of The Apprentice, and learned that Donald Trump is a bully. I never ventured there again. Trump is still a bully. He likes to pick on people. He likes to see others squirm and suffer. He loves to make others angry. He carries grudges, and now he’s brought his bully friends along to help him “get even.” He’s singling out individuals and groups with views other than his and using his power to punish them for speaking out or not thinking his way. 

Sandy Compton. Courtesy photo.

I learned in fifth grade that the way to handle a bully is to stand up to them. Do you want to live where you need to be fearful — as opposed to thoughtful — about what you say? If not, it’s time to be brave. 

As we slide into February, the Felon-in-Chief takes the opportunity to blame a tragic air accident on innocents, persecute the FBI for doing their job, bully our neighbors and attempt to dismantle government, good and bad. Since Jan. 20, Trump has been striking out like a pissed-off, spoiled 3-year-old who was not allowed to have his way, throwing a full-on tantrum. His tantrum will cost our country friends — which he cares nothing about — and money — which he cares way too much about. Not ours. His. And making ours his.

MAGA might crow about a “landslide,” but “47” (as his supporters delight in calling him) won the popular vote by a slim margin — slimmest since 2000, when George W. Bush beat Al Gore by chicanery and one electoral vote, though Gore had half a million more popular votes. 

In 2016, Hillary Clinton got nearly 3 million more votes than The Donald. 

(Is the electoral college outdated? Yes.) 

This time, Trump garnered 77.284 million. Kamala got 74.999 million. The margin is 1.5 %. If this was a county commissioners’ race, there would be a recount. 

If you are one of the 74.999 million, don’t despair. The noise of MAGA comes from a relatively few Kool-Aid drinkers; in the millions maybe, but not tens of millions. More sensible folks who cast “R” votes are likely kicking themselves as they watch the Terrible T do his thing. 

The congressional election in two years has a chance to change the balance in Congress, if people have long enough memories about what The Donald is doing right now. A large number of those who voted for His Childishness are likely watching hopes go up in smoke, including those whose economic well-being has already been threatened by executive order. Tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods are not going to make food prices go down or housing more affordable. 

We’ve not elected a savior. Trump worships no sort of God but himself and his fortune. Maybe the reason the ultra-conservative Christian community is so much about Trump is that they believe the Bible’s warning that Jesus can’t come back until after the antichrist shows up, and they’re trying to hurry things along. (For reference: 1 John 2:18, 2:22 and 4:3; 2 John 1:7.) 

This will make some of you cringe and maybe even rage. The rest of you, hold this thought: If we’re going to move past where we are now, and where we have been much of the time since Bush 2.0, divided by finger-pointing, rhetorical blaming, conspiracy theory and all-consuming self-interest — both personally and on both sides of the congressional aisle — it’s time to start acting like grown-ups who see that what’s good for the neighbors is likely good for us, as well. 

I think that’s what Jesus really had to say (Matthew 22:39).

It is time to be brave.

