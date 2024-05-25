Local results for the 2024 May primary

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

Idahoans around the state went to the polls May 21 to select candidates who will appear in the November general election. The primary in District 1 — which includes both Bonner and Boundary counties — featured high-profile campaigns for Idaho Senate and two seats in the House. In Bonner County, six Republicans were in contested races for two seats representing Districts 1 and 3 on the board of county commissioners, while the sheriff’s race drew two Republican contenders.

Voters in West Bonner County also had an almost $4.7 million, one-year supplemental on the ballot — which failed 54.24% to 45.76% — and some voters in East Bonner County weighed in on an $18.5 million measure to improve wastewater treatment, which passed almost 74% to just over 26%.

Bonner County Clerk Michael Rosedale, who oversees county elections, told the Reader that nearly 15,200 votes were cast May 21, representing about 46.7% of registered voters — an increase from the 43.8% who participated in the 2022 primary.

“It was a little bit more well attended, both percentage wise and absolute,” he said, noting that the number of early voting ballots was 1,125 while returned valid absentee ballots totaled 2,201.

Overall, the election process went without incident, Rosedale said, noting that the count was finished by about 12:30 a.m. on May 22 and staff headed home by 1 a.m. Meanwhile, poll workers — many who are in their 70s and 80s — put in a long day, starting at 7 a.m. and finishing as late as 11 p.m.

“I am so appreciative of our poll workers,” Rosedale said.

All results are unofficial until canvassed on Wednesday, June 5.

The results

By far the highest-profile primary legislative race in Idaho ended May 21 with a close win by Jim Woodward over incumbent District 1 Republican Sen. Scott Herndon, of Sagle, who also serves as chair of the Bonner County Republican Central Committee and received its endorsement.

Woodward, who previously served two terms in the Idaho Senate before being bested by Herndon in the 2022 primary, regained the seat with 8,219 votes district-wide, compared to Herndon’s 7,606 — or 51.94% to 48.06%, respectively.

Incumbent District 1A Rep. Mark Sauter, R-Sandpoint, prevailed over challengers Jane Sauter (no relation) and Spencer Hutchings with 7,622 votes district-wide for 49.8%. Endorsed by the BCRCC, Jane Sauter drew 4,828 votes, or 31.6%, and Hutchings took 2,830, or 18.5%.

BCRCC-endorsed Cornel Rasor won the primary for the District 1B seat formerly held by Sage Dixon, who declined to run for another turn. Rasor took 7,623 votes for nearly 52% while Chuck Lowman earned 7,042, just more than 48%.

Democrat Kathryn Larson won with 987 votes for House Seat 1B, amounting to almost 92% compared to Bob Vickaryous’ 87 votes, or 8.1%. Vickaryous is a well known John Birch Society activist who routinely enters local Democratic primaries though does not campaign.

Woodward will be opposed in the general election by Independent candidates Steve Johnson and Dan Rose.

Democrat Karen Mathee ran unopposed for House Seat 1A, and will go on to face Sauter in the November election. Larson will contend with Rasor for House Seat 1B.

In the Bonner County Republican primary for the board of commissioners District 1 seat, Brian Domke prevailed with 6,668 votes, or just shy of 54.3%. Brian Riley earned 4,868 for 39.6% while James Burroughs — who did not actively campaign — took 749 votes, for 6.1%.

Incumbent District 3 Commissioner Luke Omodt did not retain his seat through the primary, with challenger Ron Korn taking 6,356 votes, or 48.8%, to Omodt’s 5,023, or 38.57%. Dimitry Borisov came in third, with 1,643 votes, or 12.6%.

Meghan Yeats ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for District 1 county commissioner and will go on to face Domke in November. Korn will be up against Independent candidate Glenn Lefebvre in the general election.

Finally, in the Bonner County sheriff’s race, incumbent Daryl Wheeler prevailed by the biggest margin in the Republican primary, with 9,822 votes or 77.17% of the vote to Steven Bradshaw’s 2,906, or 22.8%. Bradshaw declined to seek another term as District 1 Bonner County commissioner, instead throwing his hat in the ring for the sheriff’s office.

Wheeler will be unopposed on the general election ballot. Meanwhile, Bonner County Assessor Dennis Engelhardt and Prosecutor Louis Marshall both ran unopposed primary campaigns and will not face a reelection challenger in November.

Reactions to L.D. 1 results

The Herndon and Woodward campaigns drew statewide as well as national attention, in part because of the aggressive messaging involved, as well as the enormous war chests compiled by the candidates. Woodward pulled in nearly $130,000 for his rematch against Herndon — the third time they’ve squared off in a primary since 2018 — while Herndon’s contributions totaled almost $116,000, ranking them first- and second-place for funds raised among all the primary legislative races in Idaho.

Many observers also saw that contest as emblematic of the broader rift in the Idaho GOP between self-identified hardline conservative “Freedom Caucus” members like Herndon and those like Woodward, who are generally described as more “traditional” or “moderate” Republicans.

In a piece published May 19 by Politico and shared throughout Idaho, the sub-headline referring to Woodward reads, “One candidate is testing the power of a moderate coalition to stand up to extremism in a region that has been powerless to its advance.”

The Washington Post followed on May 20 with another report on the District 1 Senate race, writing that the primary represented an “internal Republican battle” and illustrated the “stakes” for the statewide party as a whole.

Herndon’s campaign leaned on partisan affiliation with many of its materials — including mailers to area residents — labeling Woodward as “Liberal Jim” and mirroring a broader narrative throughout the Idaho Republican primaries that sought to paint certain candidates as “Republicans In Name Only.”

As he did in the 2022 primary, Woodward exerted energy in his 2024 primary campaign pushing back against the Herndon camp’s characterizations of his voting record and party affiliation.

In a statement to the Reader emailed May 22, Woodward emphasized working beyond partisanship to serve the district as a whole — a message he shared at multiple forums and other gatherings in the runup to the May 21 election.

“I appreciate the support of so many throughout the community in this primary election campaign. I hope to garner your support in the November general election. For those I have yet to earn your trust, I look forward to more conversations as I work to dispel the misconceptions created during a contentious primary election,” he wrote.

“My goal is to serve and represent the community, which requires listening to and understanding the thoughts, needs and desires of all,” Woodward added. “I promise to do that and more. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions: [email protected], 208-946-7963.”

Incumbent District 1A Rep. Sauter has been similarly characterized as a “moderate” Republican, whose campaign signs were often seen in the company of Woodward’s. Both candidates also earned endorsements from the 501(c)(4) non-profit North Idaho Voters Services, which leverages voter research to assess candidates’ qualifications beyond single ideological issues or campaign rhetoric.

“I’m grateful for all of the help that I’ve had from all of the people who have contributed — whether it’s time or treasure, and it feels good to have my community pass me through the primary,” Sauter told the Reader following the election.

“I’m not reelected yet, but it’s nice to come home and have some good support,” he added. “I’m probably going to take a break. … I’ll go to all the community events that I can, but I’m going to slow it down for at least a couple of months.”

In an email to the Reader on May 22, Rasor wrote that his “first vote of gratitude goes to God. Whether I won or lost, He is good.

“I would like to thank all the folks who worked so hard for this win. Thank you to all of you who so generously contributed to the campaign, we couldn’t have done it without you,” he added.

“I would like to thank Chuck [Lowman] for running a good campaign,” Rasor wrote. “And truly, thank you to the good people of Legislative District 1. Should I win the general election, I will do my best to represent all of you.”

Larson, whose primary win means she’ll be on the November ballot against Rasor, told the Reader in a post-election statement, “I’d say thank you to the voters. Seems like the Idaho voters are ready to elect candidates who will represent them.”

Reactions to Bonner County results

While Rasor was the only Bonner County Republican Central Committee-endorsed candidate to succeed in the top-of-the-ballot L.D. 1 races, the committee’s picks for District 1 and 3 commissioner seats made it through the primary with comfortable margins, despite being in three-way races.

Domke mustered strong financial support for his District 1 commissioner race, with campaign contributions totaling about $20,000. Korn did, too, with more than $13,000 raised for his bid for District 3 commissioner.

Should both prevail over their general election contenders, Domke and Korn will represent a distinct shift on the Bonner County board of commissioners, which has since January 2023 been embroiled by a running series of conflicts that have, at various times, included almost every county department and both elected officials and staff.

In an April 29 candidates’ forum, Domke described himself as a “Christian conservative” with “constitutional values” and pledged to invite comment on every agendized item before county commissioners at their regular Tuesday morning business meetings.

“It’s critical that we incorporate the extra time that might be needed in a business meeting to accommodate those comments from the public,” he said at the forum.

That issue has proved to be the source of fierce contention from District 2 Commissioner Asia Williams, who since taking office in January 2023 has made public comment and the rules regarding testimony a consistent theme in criticisms of outgoing BOCC Chair Omodt.

Domke did not respond to a request for a post-election statement by press time.

In a statement to the Reader on May 22, Korn thanked “everyone who worked so hard on my campaign and for all of the community support! It is overwhelming! I am honored, humbled and blessed with your support! I’ve met some great people during the campaign that I never would’ve known otherwise.

“I cherish these new relationships as well as my existing ones and look forward to serving you all if elected in November as your District 3 commissioner, Lord willing. My goal is to return Constitutional government and representation to our Bonner County republic, as the People evidently do too, per their votes,” he added, signing off with the phrase, “In Liberty.”

In a statement posted on his campaign website and later shared with the Reader, Wheeler wrote, “I am honored by your vote and grateful to God for the victory!”

How the precinct committeeman races played out

Finally, among the unusual aspects of the 2024 primary was the amount of attention and emphasis placed on Republican precinct committeeman positions. While the Democrats had 15 candidates on the ballot, they were all unopposed. Of the 30 Republican precinct committee positions, 15 were contested — another element of the wider competition between hardline and moderate factions within the party.

Of the 12 candidates for GOP precinct positions endorsed by North Idaho Voter Services, eight were successful, including Butch Horton for the Baldy precinct, Dave Britton for Beach, Sauter for Dover, Jeff Connolly for East Priest River, Richard Townsend for Gamlin Lake, Tanner Linton for Oldtown, Andy Kee for Sagle and Tom Bokowy for Washington.

Woodward faced Herndon for the Westmond precinct, though Herndon won that race with 337 votes, or 61%, compared to Woodward’s 215, or 38.95%.

Other precinct wins included Borisov, who ran unopposed for Clark Fork; Korn, who bested Barbara Schriber and Kathy Rose with 64% of the vote for the Grouse Creek precinct; and Rasor, who took nearly 77.3% of the vote for Southside against Hutchings, who drew about 22.7%.

View all statewide election results at voteidaho.gov/election-results. Results are preliminary until canvassed and certified.