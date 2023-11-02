Date set for workshop on revised Sandpoint Comp Plan

Council, staff will be on hand to talk with residents at City Hall on Nov. 29

· November 1, 2023

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

Sandpoint City Hall has set a date for a town hall-style workshop on the revised Comprehensive Plan for Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 5-7 p.m. at the City Council Chambers (1123 Lake St.).

Councilors voted to table approval of the Comp Plan at their Oct. 4 meeting, which included several members of the public testifying that they felt under-informed about the specifics of the plan.

More information on the plan, including a draft and appendices, is available at sandpointidaho.gov under “Master Plans” or bit.ly/3OaBXxH.

City Planner Amy Tweeten told councilors at the Nov. 1 meeting that the plan would be made available for online commenting, which in the past has garnered a good response from residents, while both members of the City Council and staff would be available in person at the Nov. 29 workshop. 

Councilor Justin Dick asked that a second workshop be held soon after the 29th, with a consensus seeming to favor Thursday, Dec. 7. More details on that will follow.

“This document’s too important for our community going forward,” he said.

Councilor Jason Welker agreed, and suggested that the Sandpoint Planning and Zoning Commission also be involved, as that body has been working closely with the Comp Plan revisions for the past four years.

“That’s just more ears listening to the community on that night,” he said, later adding, “What I’m emphasizing is quality over quantity at this point.”

A member of the public reviews components of the comp plan at a previous workshop at City Hall. Photo by Zach Hagadone.

Welker underscored that the Comp Plan update has been years in the making, and these workshops would not be the first efforts at public outreach. However, “As we’ve learned, when the public’s attention is on something, we really need to harness that,” he said.

Councilor Deb Ruehle suggested that workshop notices should be sent out with residents’ utility bills, and also said she would be open to employing door hangers to ensure the widest participation by the public. Council President Kate McAlister and Councilor Dick also said they’d be willing to undertake that as well.

Once the workshop — or workshops — are concluded, the council will enter another round of public hearings, with more opportunities for public involvement.

The Comp Plan has been described by officials as providing, “A vision for the future, defined goals and policies and desired future land use character.” The document is supposed to be updated every 10 years, but the current plan hasn’t been revised since 2009. An effort to put in place a new plan began in 2019, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2022.

Council members had been primed to give their final approval on Oct. 4, but after listening to a presentation and taking testimony at the public hearing, opted to slow down and take steps to gather more community feedback.

“I feel like we’ve only had four days to dive into it,” Welker said at the time, while making the motion to table. “This is literally the most important planning document that we’re about to adopt for the next 20 years. … This shouldn’t be the last opportunity for public feedback.”

Among the elements of the Comp Plan revision highlighted at the Oct. 4 meeting were updates to objectives for urban forestry, neighborhood preservation and mixed-use development, housing affordability and coordinating water services with other jurisdictions.

The latter component gave councilors the most cause for pause in October, as it touches on a hot-button issue related to growth in less-dense parts of Sandpoint’s area of city impact.

Specifically, as council candidate Kyle Schreiber and mayoral candidate Jeremy Grimm both said at the time, the revised plan lacks language from the 2009 version that denied extension of urban services — such as water — to low-density developments, with the intention of discouraging urban-type sprawl into rural areas.

Schreiber highlighted the opposition to Sandpoint’s decision in the summer to provide city water services to the 117-lot Providence subdivision following nearby Kootenai’s refusal to do so, while Grimm underscored that providing urban services to rural developments encourages growth in areas that can’t be efficiently served. 

While Welker suggested there’s a good reason for precluding that language from the revised plan, he also said that it’s an important enough issue that it needs to be further explored and explained with the public, otherwise “it’s going to come back to haunt us.”

Several other members of the public also stressed that the updated Comp Plan must address preservation of heritage trees — an issue that has been in the spotlight in recent months in connection with the removal of 20 mature trees at Travers Park to make way for the multi-million-dollar James E. Russell Sports Center, which will feature indoor pickleball and tennis courts.

Many city and county residents have mounted a passionate pushback to the sports center location, though crews felled the trees at Travers Park during the last week of October.

Welker said at the Nov. 1 meeting that heritage tree protections are part of the revised Comp Plan because about a half dozen citizens showed up to advocate for them — indicating that as an example that public input is valued and acted upon by city officials.

“It’s not too late to make amendments and changes to this Comp Plan, but it does require the community showing up and us listening,” Welker said.

Find more information on the plan, including a draft and appendices, at sandpointidaho.gov under “Master Plans” or bit.ly/3OaBXxH.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

 

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

This week in Sandpoint! Don’t miss out on Halloween fun, a Food Summit, A Fly-Fishing Film Fest, the Pray for Snow Party  ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal