Creations adds educational art classes and workshops to summer lineup

By Reader Staff

With the support of the Kinderhaven and a partnership with the University of Idaho AmeriCorps 4H STEAM program, Creations has added educational art classes and workshops this summer for youth through adults.

Daily drop-in art at Creations continues every day of the week from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. with rotating art project ideas as well as help from AmeriCorps art instructors, who are at Creations most days of the week to assist drop-in art users.

Summer art classes at Creations focus on fun and education, teaching a variety of art mediums and techniques. Let’s Learn to Felt with Sarafina-trained felting instructor Rae Lin Aller will take place Mondays at 3:30 p.m. The class is open to students aged 7 to adult to learn wet felting and needle felting techniques to produce felted animals, landscape scenes and more.

Creations has also restarted a long-time class for adults with Panhandle Special Needs Inc. This class was one of the founding classes 14 years ago and shares the joy of art while practicing social skills and fine motor skills. Special-needs adults interested in this class can contact PSNI to sign up. Every other week on Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m., AmeriCorps Art Instructor Hali Murray will teach an art class for older adults and seniors, where the results will be practical and usable, but also decorative. Upcoming class dates include Tuesdays, July 9 and July 23.

Tuesdays continue with For the Love of Art at 3:30 p.m. with Anna Protsman, who will teach a different art medium each week to students aged 7 to adult. Learn a variety of art mediums and techniques including charcoal drawing, watercolor, Mexican yarn painting, broken stained glass art and more.

For elementary school-aged youth on summer break, Creations has a Kids Art Class on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. with AmeriCorps Art Instructor Lanie Allen. Youths aged 6-11 years old are invited to create 4H Visual Arts projects.

Preschool Story & Craft will continue Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. with Allen. The family-favorite parent-child class features a story and art craft with a different theme each week and is geared toward children age 6 and under (older siblings can join in as helpers).

The popular STEM Make-it Class with Hali Murray takes place Fridays at 3:30 p.m. This class is open to youth aged 6-14 years old where participants can build gliders, carts and more.

For more information, visit Creations at the back of the Cedar Street Bridge in downtown Sandpoint or visit creationsforsandpoint.com.