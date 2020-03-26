COVID-19 response fund established for North Idaho

· March 26, 2020

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

A coalition of philanthropic and business partners has joined together to create a COVID-19 Response Fund that will rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations at the front lines of the region’s coronavirus outbreak in North Idaho. The fund is anchored by the following initial donations: $50,000 from Innovia Foundation, $30,000 from Equinox Foundation and $50,000 from Avista Foundation (allocated between the Eastern Washington and North Idaho Funds). Additional funders include BNSF, Bank of America and LC Valley Healthcare Foundation.

The COVID-19 North Idaho Community Response Fund will provide funding to organizations working with people disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak. This includes the elderly, the homeless, residents without health insurance and/or access to sick days, communities of color, healthcare, hospitality and gig economy workers, and low-wage employees among others. Funds will not be awarded directly to individuals, but instead to support organizations, resources and efforts that help individuals and communities weather the impact of this pandemic.

Grants will be administered in partnership with an advisory group to help identify organizations aligned with the priorities of the fund.

Individuals and organizations interested in donating to the fund can visit www.innovia.org/give-now and select North Idaho Fund to learn more. Contributions are eligible for a charitable tax deduction.

