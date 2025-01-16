County swears in new, returning officials

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

Bonner County welcomed the newest batch of elected officials in a swearing-in ceremony Jan. 13, which introduced Dist. 1 Commissioner Brian Domke and reinstated Dist. 3 Commissioner Ron Korn, Assessor Dennis Engelhardt and Sheriff Daryl Wheeler.

In his first public appearance as a commissioner, Domke emphasized the importance of faith in his life and approach to public office, adding the words, “So help me God,” to his oath — which he swore on his fifth-generation family Bible.

“My sincere thanks to God the Father, the Son and the Spirit for providing me with clarity, with wisdom, with strength to be a public servant,” said Domke, going on to thank his family, friends and the public for their support and guidance.

Domke won the general election against Democrat Steve Johnson and replaced former-Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, who did not run for reelection but instead led an unsuccessful campaign for sheriff against Wheeler.

The Bonner County Republican Central Committee, led by Chair Scott Herndon, later voted to appoint Domke to the District 1 seat before the end of Bradshaw’s term, alleging that Bradshaw had forfeited his position upon moving out of Bonner County.

Bradshaw sold his home and business — the Cocollala Cowboy Church — and bought property in Texas in August 2024; however, he maintained a lease on his previous residence until the end of his term.

Though Bradshaw attended meetings exclusively via Zoom, he maintained that he was still an active board member and refused to surrender his seat early. After months of arguments involving the public, county officials and the Idaho Governor’s Office, Domke declined to assume the Dist. 1 seat to avoid potential legal consequences.

During his Jan. 13 speech, Domke asked that members of the public continue to involve themselves in county politics during his time in office.

“I appreciate the feedback. I appreciate the ideas. I appreciate the sincerity,” said Domke. “I ask you to hold me accountable to the oath that I just took; and, if I stray from that, call me out, publicly, and I’ll correct it. And I also ask for you to hold me accountable as a follower of Christ, that my actions would portray that.”

Unlike Domke, Korn assumed office early following the September 2024 resignation of former-Commissioner Luke Omodt, whom he beat in the Republican primary in May 2024. Korn went on to win the seat in the general election against Independent candidate Glenn Lefebvre.

Like Domke, Korn swore on his family Bible, which dates back to the 1800s, and added, “So help me God,” to his oath.

“I’m blessed that I have another Christian on the board of commissioners. I pray that the board will follow the Lord’s laws and the Lord’s will,” said Korn, adding that he didn’t want to take up too much time and “take away from Brian’s day.”

“It’s not easy being in public service, but that’s why we do it,” continued Korn. “We want to see some changes happening, and if we want to see changes happening, you’ve got to put yourself out there. All I can say to Commissioner Domke is, dress yourself in the full armor of God,” added Korn.

The commissioners then selected a chairperson — a role Williams had filled since Omodt’s resignation. Domke made a motion to reelect Williams to the position, though began with a “preamble” about his vision for the board’s future.

“I see the chairperson of the board as being an additional level of responsibility that that person is taking on. The commissioners are equals — equal in authority — but that’s yet another responsibility, and so I believe over time it would be appropriate for the three members of this commission to share that responsibility,” said Domke.

Though he said it had no bearing on the current nomination, Domke suggested that, going forward, the chairperson should change every eight months so that each commissioner spends an equal amount of time in the position over each two-year period. Domke promised to bring forward a motion on the subject in eight months.

The motion to make Williams the chair passed with Williams abstaining. She then called for a nomination for vice chair, though she did not voice a preference between Domke and Korn.

“The board has progressed significantly since months passed, and one of the biggest changes was ensuring that the public has its rightful seat at those [BOCC business] meetings, and whether you’re chair or vice chair, for me, that’s paramount,” said Williams, adding that it “doesn’t matter” how many comments are made or how long the meetings run.

Former-BOCC Chair Omodt instituted a series of changes that required members of the public to sign up to speak before the start of the meeting, banned public comment on individual agenda items and moved the public comment section from the beginning to the end of the meeting. Omodt also established 12 standing rules, defining and limiting deliberation among the board and clarifying the chair’s powers.

Omodt made the changes in an effort to limit the length of weekly meetings, which often ran in excess of three hours.

During her first meeting as chair, Williams again began calling for public comment on each agenda item and made a motion to strike the standing rules. Neither Korn nor Bradshaw seconded the motion and, as stipulated in the standing rules, it died without deliberation.

“For each position, whether chair or vice chair, we need people that recognize that the business meeting is the people’s meeting for our business, and that is my focus,” said Williams at the Jan. 13 ceremony. “One of the things I would like whoever is going to take the second seat to address is the continuation of standing rules on the Bonner County agenda.”

Domke nominated Korn for the position of vice chair, and the motion passed with Korn abstaining.

The Jan. 13 celebration also saw the return of Assessor Dennis Englehardt, who ran unopposed as the incumbent in both the 2024 primary and general elections. Englehardt initially assumed office in June 2023, following the resignation of former-Assessor Grant Dorman.

“There were very, very few changes in staff after I came in, and now you’re left with an Assessor’s Department that has nothing but professional people with a strong desire to serve the community, and we’re going to keep it that way,” said Englehardt in his Jan. 13 speech.

The ceremony concluded with Sheriff Wheeler’s fifth oath of office, which he swore in the presence of his extended family.

Prior to the start of his fifth term, Wheeler took a 30-day absence from the county from Dec. 13 to Jan. 13, leaving the department under the command of Undersheriff Ror Lakewold. Wheeler’s temporary resignation allowed him to file for his retirement benefits under the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho, and he will continue to collect those benefits, along with his salary, during his current term.

As of his last paycheck, Wheeler earned $4,338.40 per 80-hour period.

“I am so blessed, and I am so glad that I have this opportunity to serve you as your sheriff for one more term, and I look forward to keeping this county safe. Thank you for your support, and thank you for the support of my family, who encouraged me to run for another term,” said Wheeler.