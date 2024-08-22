Chronic wasting disease diagnosed in Boundary County deer

· August 21, 2024

By Reader Staff

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently announced the first known case of chronic wasting disease in North Idaho after a white-tailed deer tested positive in Hunting Unit 1 outside of Bonners Ferry. IDFG requests hunters and other members of the public aid in their efforts to understand and control the spread of the disease.

“While we are disappointed by the detection of CWD in North Idaho, the department is well prepared to respond to the situation thanks to having a comprehensive Chronic Wasting Disease Strategy, a history of sampling for CWD in deer throughout the area and experience dealing with affected populations in other parts of the state,” stated Panhandle Regional Supervisor Carson Watkins in a news release.

CWD is a fatal, contagious neurological disease found in 35 U.S. states that affects deer, elk and moose. The disease, caused by misfolded proteins known as prions, affects the brain and can cause excess salivation, drooping of the head or ears, tremors, emaciation and abnormal behavior such as the loss of coordination and lack of fear of people.

There is no cure for CWD. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are no reported cases of humans infected with CWD; however, it recommends against eating meat from a sick animal, as the prion disease cannot be cooked out.

“This represents a major conservation challenge, and I want you all to know that we are in this together,” stated Watkins.

“The goal of our CWD strategy is to detect and minimize the spread of the disease so that we can maintain healthy, big game herds well into the future, and this cannot work without the help of hunters and the public at large,” he added.

IDFG will conduct a surveillance hunt in Unit 1 to assess the scope of the disease, and asks that all hunters in the panhandle have their elk, deer and moose tested — either by submitting a lymph node sample or the entire head of the animal to any regional IDFG office. 

For information on how to collect samples, or see upcoming Community Chats on the topic, visit idfg.idaho.gov/cwd.

Report sick animals to the Panhandle Region office at 208-769-1414.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Movies, dancing ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal