Chronic wasting disease diagnosed in Boundary County deer

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently announced the first known case of chronic wasting disease in North Idaho after a white-tailed deer tested positive in Hunting Unit 1 outside of Bonners Ferry. IDFG requests hunters and other members of the public aid in their efforts to understand and control the spread of the disease.
“While we are disappointed by the detection of CWD in North Idaho, the department is well prepared to respond to the situation thanks to having a comprehensive Chronic Wasting Disease Strategy, a history of sampling for CWD in deer throughout the area and experience dealing with affected populations in other parts of the state,” stated Panhandle Regional Supervisor Carson Watkins in a news release.
CWD is a fatal, contagious neurological disease found in 35 U.S. states that affects deer, elk and moose. The disease, caused by misfolded proteins known as prions, affects the brain and can cause excess salivation, drooping of the head or ears, tremors, emaciation and abnormal behavior such as the loss of coordination and lack of fear of people.
There is no cure for CWD. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are no reported cases of humans infected with CWD; however, it recommends against eating meat from a sick animal, as the prion disease cannot be cooked out.
“This represents a major conservation challenge, and I want you all to know that we are in this together,” stated Watkins.
“The goal of our CWD strategy is to detect and minimize the spread of the disease so that we can maintain healthy, big game herds well into the future, and this cannot work without the help of hunters and the public at large,” he added.
IDFG will conduct a surveillance hunt in Unit 1 to assess the scope of the disease, and asks that all hunters in the panhandle have their elk, deer and moose tested — either by submitting a lymph node sample or the entire head of the animal to any regional IDFG office.
For information on how to collect samples, or see upcoming Community Chats on the topic, visit idfg.idaho.gov/cwd.
Report sick animals to the Panhandle Region office at 208-769-1414.
