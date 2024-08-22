Army Corps gives update on Albeni Falls Dam gates

Funding and approval comes after defective gate delayed lake reaching summer pool

· August 21, 2024

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

Albeni Falls Dam on the Pend Oreille River, which controls the level of Lake Pend Oreille. Photo courtesy U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held several public meetings in May to inform stakeholders and members of the public about the defective spillway gate at Albeni Falls Dam, which delayed Lake Pend Oreille reaching summer lake level. Since then, the Corps has worked to address the issue, announcing Aug. 21 that there were solutions in the offing.

“We’re developing an interim solution to return gate No. 3 — which was discovered to have steel defects in April 2024 — to limited use,” USACE Public Affairs Specialist Nicole Celestine told the Reader in an email. “Our engineers are continuing with their required analysis of using fiber-reinforced polymer on that gate.”

Often used for advanced engineering projects on everything from bridges to aircrafts, fiber-reinforced polymers are derived by combining an epoxy, vinylester or polyester thermosetting plastic with carbon or glass fibers, in order to make the polymer strong and stiff.

“For the long-term, we’ve received approval and funding to proceed with designing new gate(s),” Celestine wrote. “The Project Development Team is moving forward with preparing plans and specifications for the gate replacement.”

According to Celestine, the team is working on a new gate design and the Corps is “pursuing the required appropriated funding and Bonneville Power Administration funding approvals to advertise and award a new gate fabrication contract.”

Solicitation of the new gate fabrication contract will occur after the new gate design is complete.

Because securing a new gate design and awarding a contract is an extensive process, Celestine said to expect the first gate to be on-site in three to five years.

“We remain committed to keeping the lines of communication with residents of the community open,” Celestine wrote, noting that the Corps would host another public meeting before the 2025 spring runoff period, when they’ll share progress updates on gate design as well as give an outlook on the spring runoff period with “modified operations.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Movies, dancing ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal