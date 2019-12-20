Christmas Bird Count, 120 years in the making

· December 20, 2019

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

Prior to the turn of the 20thcentury, a holiday tradition known as the Christmas “Side Hunt” was popular among hunters. Participants would choose sides and go afield with their guns — whoever brought back the biggest pile of dead birds won.

A snowy owl with recently caught game. Photo by Matthew Schwartz.

As conservation grew in popularity, many observers and scientists became concerned about declining bird populations across North America. On Christmas Day, 1900 an ornithologist named Frank M. Chapman proposed a new holiday tradition that wouldn’t cause the death of tens of thousands of birds nationwide: A “Christmas Bird Census,” in which participants would observe and count birds instead of killing them. Chapman was a follower of John James Audobon, a mid-nineteenth century naturalist who is credited as the father of ornithology, or the study of birds. The first count saw data from 25 locations ranging from Toronto to Pacific Grove, Calif., tallying around 90 different species on all the counts combined. It wasn’t until 1905 when the Audubon Society formally coalesced into the environmental organization that exists to this day.

Almost 115 years later, tens of thousands of volunteers host their own Christmas Bird Counts around North America. Volunteers brave snow, wind and rain to catalog all species sighted in particular areas, and present the data to the Audubon Society afterward, which then records the information to help monitor the long-term health and status of bird populations across North America.

The Sandpoint Christmas Bird Count will take place Saturday, Dec. 21, with volunteers meeting at 6:30 a.m. at the 5th Avenue Restaurant, 807 N. Fifth Ave.

“The Christmas Bird Count is itself the largest citizen scientist project in the world,” said organizer Rich Del Carlo, an avid birder and owner of Peregrine Tree & Landscape, LLC. “[The Audubon Society] uses the data and analyzes it from the past 100-plus years. It’s not only fun, but the information is used so they can make predictions and see trends in bird populations.”

Del Carlo said the event is open to anyone curious about birding or the outdoors. Those interested should bring binoculars, snacks and dress appropriately for the weather since birders will be hopping in and out of cars at different locations. Since the count utilizes a 15-mile radius around each particular location, areas included will be Sunnyside, Bottle Bay, Lakeshore Drive and the Pend Oreille River. Del Carlo said the event will wrap up with a debriefing at Eichardt’s Pub around 3:30-4 p.m.

Data from this count will join data gained from thousands of other locations to form this year’s snapshot of long-term species help. The Audubon Society has used the nearly 120 years of data gathered all the way back to that first count in 1900 to understand a few things about North American bird populations — including the effect climate change is having on roughly 590 species of North American birds, of which half are likely in trouble. The society predicts that 314 species will lose more than half of their current range by 2080 due to climate change.

For Del Carlo, the bird count is not just an annual tradition — it’s a way to connect with the natural world around us.

“When you’re birding, you’re just really present,” he said. “You’re in the moment with nature. It’s a very gratifying experience.”

For more information about the Christmas Bird Count, call Rich Del Carlo, 208-290-1405 or email [email protected]

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print


READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

This week in Sandpoint: It’s the week before Christmas, and all through the town there are merry gatherings including a Christmas Bird Count, a Winter Solstice Party, Senior Karaoke, and more! See all happenings this week, Dec. 16-22:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Cedar Hills Church Christmas Eve Services

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

November’s Sandpoint in Pictures winner. There is a touching sentiment behind this photo, which captured November’s photo contest prize. And a new contest is in full swing for December, too. Submit a photo, see local pics, and vote at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal