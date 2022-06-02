Chief Coon on school safety: ‘What it really comes down to is all we can do is be ready for when it happens’

· June 1, 2022

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

Eight days after the mass shooting May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, as well as 17 others wounded, Sandpoint Police Chief Corey Coon addressed the Sandpoint City Council at its June 2 regular meeting regarding school safety.

“What it really comes down to is all we can do is be ready for when it happens,” he said, going on to refer to all branches of state and local law enforcement when he added, “If there’s an issue that takes place in our community … each and every one of those guys will not hesitate to lay down their lives.”

Sandpoint Police Chief Corey Coon.

The law enforcement response to the Uvalde mass shooting has come under scrutiny in the week following the tragedy, during which the 18-year-old shooter was inside the building for more than hour while police remained outside restraining — and in some cases tasing and cuffing — parents desperate to gain entry and save their children. It wasn’t until U.S. Border Patrol tactical agents arrived that officers stormed the school and killed the shooter.

According to numerous national media outlets, there had been 17 mass shootings around the country in the week following the killings in Uvalde — 12 of them over the Memorial Day weekend alone.

Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad opened the June 2 meeting of the City Council with a proclamation recognizing Friday, June 3 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which he said was “particularly fitting in the wake of the Uvalde massacre just days ago.”

Rognstad cited figures that 110 Americans are killed and 200 are wounded by gun violence every day in the U.S., where an estimated 6,000 gun homicides occur per year and Americans remain 26 times more likely to die by gun violence than in any other high-income nation. 

“We renew our commitment to reduce gun violence,” he said, doing “all we can to keep firearms out of the wrong hands and encourage responsible gun ownership to keep our children safe.”

In observance of National Gun Awareness Day, participants are asked to wear orange — worn by hunters to ensure their safety.

In his presentation, Coon recognized that “concern about school safety over the past week has been on all of our minds” and noted that his department has been asked, “What is the Sandpoint Police Department doing to protect our students and our schools?”

He briefed councilors on the “team effort” between school district leaders, city and county officials, first responders, mental health professionals and the public, though concentrated on the partnership between SPD and the Lake Pend Oreille School District.

Coon said doubling the number of school resource officers to two has made students “feel comfortable speaking with them about issues that are occurring in their personal and home lives” and contributed “a deterrent for potential misbehavior or delinquent activities.”

At the same time, schools have partnered with SPD to evaluate security measures, including additional cameras; improved locking mechanisms; better communications with parents, students and staff through text, phone and email; more fencing; fire, safety hold and lockdown drills; instructional placards; and safety tours and active shooter training with law enforcement officers.

“Recently, because of the Texas shooting … schools have gone back and started emphasizing the single point of entry,” he said.

Thanking Coon and his department for their work, Councilor Andy Groat said, “Thank you for doing everything you have done up to this point, your commitment to doing more and your commitment to doing your best for us, our students and our community.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Happy Memorial Day!  Enjoy the arts this week with an Artist Reception for Jeff Rosenkrans,  the Grand Opening of the Little Carnegie Concert Hall, or hit up the Suzuki Celebration. See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

National Trails Day for Washington and Idaho

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal