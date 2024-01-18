Candid canine connection

Learn to “speak dog” at the Sandpoint library

January 17, 2024

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

Monica Mosqueda, a certified professional dog trainer from Pend Oreille Veterinary Service, and her dog Logan Wolverine will visit the East Bonner Library Sandpoint Branch on Monday, Jan. 22 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. to teach a class on reading dogs’ body language. This educational program is an opportunity for kids to practice kindness and empathy while learning to interact safely with man’s best friend.

“We frequently invade animals’ personal space and engage in what is very rude behavior to them, and then we get upset when they try to stand up for themselves or if they act in a way that we weren’t expecting,” said Youth Services Librarian Suzanne Davis, who organized the event.

Logan Wolverine channels his inner Hugh Jackman on the open road. Photo by Monica Mosqueda.

“I want kids to learn to be safe and to show respect to other species.”

According to Forbes, dogs are the most common pet in the U.S. and belong to 65.1 million households. Harvard Medical School even published a special report titled “Get Healthy, Get a Dog,” which demonstrates that dog owners have lower blood pressure, healthier cholesterol, lower risk of heart disease, and report fewer instances of loneliness, anxiety and depression.

Mosqueda emphasizes that the keys to a healthy bond with a pup are understanding, respect and trust.

“The absolute most important aspect of learning dog body language is safety. Not only for all humans, but for dogs too,” she said. “We can change our human body language when approaching a nervous dog, which then helps that dog feel more comfortable and gain confidence because we understood what he was saying and feeling.”

Mosqueda’s class will teach students to read dogs’ tails, eyes, ears, and body tension and positions to anticipate their moods and act accordingly — that way dog owners can better de-escalate aggressive behavior and ensure that everyone has safe, fun interactions with their pups.

“These initial indicators are key to understanding the emotional states that the dog may be in and whether or not they are the type of dog who might bite if I make a certain move. … It is our human responsibility to take the time to fully understand this animal that we chose to bring into our home,” said Mosqueda.

Attendees must be ages 8 and older and register by Sunday, Jan. 21 at ebonnerlibrary.org/events/hsp-learn-to-speak-dog/. Class will be held at 1407 Cedar St., Sandpoint.

