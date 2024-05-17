Burnin’ rubber for 37 years

Lost in the ’50s festival returns

· May 17, 2024

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

The city of Sandpoint, plus a thousand or so friends, are ready to start rockin’, rollin’ and strollin’ through downtown to celebrate the 37th annual Lost in the ’50s weekend. Local business owner Carolyn Gleason founded the festival, which has grown to international proportions with visitors driving across the U.S. and down from Canada to kick it to the oldies.

If you’re new to Sandpoint or want a refresher on the festival, here’s a breakdown of events from Friday, May 17-Saturday, May 18.

For a complete rundown of the weekend’s live music, see page 25.

Friday, May 17

Vintage car parade

6 p.m.

Downtown Sandpoint

The vintage car parade gets the weekend off to a roaring start — literally — with a cacophony of novelty horns, revving engines, cheering crowds and modified, fire-spurting mufflers. Grab chairs, snacks and ear protection for kids and claim a spot along the parade route, which stretches east down Church Street, north up First Avenue and west on Cedar Street.

The street dance at the intersection of Second Avenue and Main Street begins right after the parade. This classic sock hop is free, and people of all ages are welcome to twirl their poodle skirts and boogie to classics from legends like Elvis, the Jackson Five and all manner of Motown superstars.

Fairgrounds show: Gary Lewis and the Playboys with opener Rocky and the Rollers

7:30 p.m.

Bonner County Fairgrounds

Pop-rock group Gary Lewis and the Playboys rose to prominence in ’60s performing for audiences at Disneyland and went on to write such hits as “This Diamond Ring,” “Count Me In” and “Save Your Heart for Me.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and returning favorites Rocky and the Rollers kick off the music at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, call 208-265-5678 or 208-263-9321, or buy them at Second Avenue Pizza, 215 S. Second Ave.

Saturday, May 18

Vintage car show

9:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m.

Along First, Second and Third avenues and Main and Cedar streets

After seeing the hot rods in action, festivalgoers are invited downtown to get a closer look at the beautifully preserved vintage cars, from ’30s wagons to ’70s speedsters. Music, food and costumes accompany these eye-catching pieces of history. Tour the cars for free from 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and stick around for the award show directly after.

Fairgrounds show: Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels with Peter Rivera

7:30 p.m.

Bonner County Fairgrounds

Mitch Ryder’s storied career spans four decades and more than 25 albums. He and his band the Detroit Wheels inspired the likes of Bob Seger and Bruce Springsteen with rock hits “Devil with a Blue Dress On,” “Jenny Take a Ride!” and “Sock It to Me, Baby!”

Fellow Detroit-local Pete Rivera — founder, singer and drummer for the band Rare Earth — will join Ryder on stage after another 7:30 p.m. opening performance by Rocky and the Rollers. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, call 208-265-5678 or 208-263-9321, or buy them at Second Avenue Pizza, 215 S. Second Ave.

